New Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake available from £53,370

The renewal of Mercedes-AMG’s compact car line-up has continued with the arrival of the new CLA 45 4Matic Shooting Brake.
The estate version of the A45 S 4Matic+ hyper hatch is available to order in the UK now, priced from £53,370 - a £3000 premium over the hatchback. Standard equipment, as with the hatch and coupé, includes 19in five-spoke alloys, keyless entry, heated front seats, a performance steering wheel and a pair of 10.25in screens. Range-topping Plus trim adds a downforce-enhancing aero package, multibeam LED headlights, forged alloy wheels and leather upholstery.
The coupé-cum-estate is the third AMG model to get the company’s new 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, after the recently revealed A45 4Matic hatchback and CLA 45 4Matic saloon.
A development of the first-generation’s M133 unit, the new M139 2.0-litre turbo engine will be offered in two states of tune.
Cenuijmu
Not one picture of the boot
which is probably the most important photo if you are thinking between this and the CLA saloon version.
THe tailgate looks narrow though.
