New McLaren R Pack boosts 620R driving experience

McLaren has released an exclusive R Pack for its 620R supercar that's claimed to enhance its driving experience and appearance.

Produced by McLaren's bespoke Special Operations (MSO) division, the pack adds several carbonfibre details to the firm’s most track-focused and powerful Sports Series model.

On the roof, a carbonfibre scoop inspired by the McLaren F1 Longtail is claimed to produce a racing air induction sound and includes a camera to enable drivers to record their track sessions.

The driving experience is claimed to be further improved by the addition of a bespoke titanium exhaust that's up to 5dB louder than any other Super Series exhaust. McLaren claims this also delivers a “sharper and more characterful exhaust note”.

The final exterior upgrade is carbonfibre front wing louvres, which are designed to give the front of the 620R a more “striking” appearance. The carbonfibre theme continues on the inside, adding lightweight detailing to the cabin.

McLaren says the R Pack offers great value, because specifying the items individually would cost significantly more than the pack's price of £25,000 on top of the £250,000 car. The pack can be selected on all 225 examples of the 620R that McLaren will produce.

Described as “a road-legal version of a race car”, the 620R is the fastest Sports Series model yet. Power comes from an upgraded version of the twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre V8 engine used in the 570S GT4 car, which creates 612bhp (620hp), from which figure the car gets its name, and allows the 620R to sprint from 0-62mph in 2.9sec. Top speed is 200mph.

The 620R’s aerodynamic, hardware and chassis components are also shared with the 570S GT4 to offer race car performance and, it’s claimed, the fastest potential lap times of any Sports Series model.

