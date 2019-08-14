New McLaren GT Special Operations showcase heading to Pebble Beach

McLaren has unveiled a series of personalisation options open to buyers of its new GT through its in-house Special Operations division.

The McLaren GT by MSO will make its public debut at this weekend’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It showcases a range of interior and exterior styling tweaks said to be inspired by iconic British architecture.

The model is painted in a newly developed shade of silver that's exclusive to MSO, with the door skirts, front splitter, wing mirrors, brake calipers, rear bumper and diffuser finished in the division’s graphite grey.

Also included is the MSO Bright Pack, which comprises a polished titanium exhaust tip, black diamond-cut alloy wheels and chrome window surrounds.

Inside, the seatbacks, sunvisors, door cards and armrest are stitched in a pattern that pays homage to the geometric canopy design of the British Museum in London. The seats are trimmed in white leather, with elements of grey leather throughout the interior continuing the exterior's design theme.