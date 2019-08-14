New McLaren GT Special Operations showcase heading to Pebble Beach

Bespoke division's architecture-inspired styling modifications to latest McLaren include unique paint and interior trim
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
14 August 2019

McLaren has unveiled a series of personalisation options open to buyers of its new GT through its in-house Special Operations division. 

The McLaren GT by MSO will make its public debut at this weekend’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It showcases a range of interior and exterior styling tweaks said to be inspired by iconic British architecture. 

The model is painted in a newly developed shade of silver that's exclusive to MSO, with the door skirts, front splitter, wing mirrors, brake calipers, rear bumper and diffuser finished in the division’s graphite grey. 

Also included is the MSO Bright Pack, which comprises a polished titanium exhaust tip, black diamond-cut alloy wheels and chrome window surrounds. 

Inside, the seatbacks, sunvisors, door cards and armrest are stitched in a pattern that pays homage to the geometric canopy design of the British Museum in London. The seats are trimmed in white leather, with elements of grey leather throughout the interior continuing the exterior's design theme. 

Additional interior features unique to the model include MSO-branded headrests and sills, silver-infused carbonfibre shift paddles and bespoke floormats. The GT by MSO also shows off the optional electrochromic sunroof, which can turn opaque in high-intensity sunlight and shield the car’s occupants from glare. 

MSO hasn't modified the GT’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, meaning the special edition model can accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.2sec and on to a top speed of 203mph. 

Ansar Ali, managing director of McLaren Special Operations, said: “We believe that the McLaren GT has class-leading elegance and sophistication and is the perfect car to further personalise, whether it be through an MSO Defined or MSO Bespoke option or, alternatively, a unique, customer-inspired design that MSO delivers a stunning interpretation of.”

MSO unveiled a one-off reworking of McLaren’s new 720S Spider at this year’s Geneva motor show. As well as a unique blue-grey colour scheme, the 202mph roadster featured a carbonfibre tonneau cover, a sports exhaust and Alcantara interior trim. 

Costs for MSO’s range of bespoke GT upgrades are yet to be detailed, but deliveries of the standard model are scheduled to begin this autumn, with prices starting from £163,000. 

