BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mazda CX-50 is rugged 4x4 crossover for America
UP NEXT
McLaren Group denies being bought by Audi

New Mazda CX-50 is rugged 4x4 crossover for America

Mazda kickstarts its SUV offensive with an all-wheel-drive rival for the Subaru Forester
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
15 November 2021

Mazda has revealed the new CX-50 as the first of five new SUVs due in the coming years, aiming it squarely at customers with "active and outdoor lifesyles". 

Developed especially for the US market, the CX-50 will be built at Mazda and Toyota's shared Huntsville, Alabama factory from January 2022. It is the first model to wear the CX-50 nameplate, slotting into Mazda's line-up between the CX-30 and CX-5.

The CX-50 gets four-wheel drive as standard for "greater confidence on- and off-road", with Mazda's new Intelligent Drive Select function (Mi-Drive) providing a variety of drive modes for tackling a range of different terrains and conditions. Mazda claims it will drive "naturally" both on challenging terrain and while towing.

Related articles

It will be offered from launch with a choice of either turbocharged or naturally aspirated versions of Mazda's 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, both paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox, while electrified options - including a full hybrid - will be launched at a later date. 

Mazda has previously confirmed it will introduce plug-in hybrid technology to its line-up with the Europe-bound CX-60 and CX-80, but has given no indication that this US-only model will be available as a PHEV. The CX-50 will soon be joined by the larger CX-70 and CX-90, which will be among the first models to use the Japanese brand's new six-cylinder petrol engines.

Design-wise, the CX-50's relationship with the 3, CX-30 and MX-30 – each inspired by the radical Vision Coupé concept from 2017 – is clear. The brand's 'Kodo' design ethos extends to narrow LED headlights, an expansive chrome-surround grille and a long, sloping bonnet. The contrasting body cladding - a nod to its off-road aspirations - draw a link to the MX-30 EV. 

The interior is familiar from the 3, too, though Mazda has introduced "details inspired by technical, modern outdoor gear" to mark the CX-50 out as the more outdoors-focused SUV in its line-up. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review
1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review
1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mazda CX-30 2019 road test review - hero front

Mazda CX-30

The 3-based Mazda CX-30 is the first SUV based on the Japanese brand’s latest hardware

Read our review
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Mazda Cx-30 2.0 Skyactiv-x Mhev Se-l 5dr
2020
£21,000
4,809miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda Cx-30 2.0 Skyactiv-g Mhev Sport Lux 5dr
2020
£21,497
13,748miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda Cx-30 2.0 Skyactiv-x Mhev Se-l Lux 5dr
2020
£21,999
9,987miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda Cx-30 2.0 E-skyactiv X Mhev Gt Sport Tech 5dr
2020
£22,100
16,339miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda Cx-30 2.0 Skyactiv-g Mhev Sport Lux 5dr
2020
£22,300
11,983miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda Cx-30 2.0 Skyactiv-g Mhev Gt Sport 5dr
2020
£22,495
9,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda Cx-30 2.0 Skyactiv-x Mhev Sport Lux 5dr
2020
£22,495
6,250miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda Cx-30 2.0 Skyactiv-g Mhev Se-l Lux 5dr
2020
£22,500
8,155miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda Cx-30 2.0 Skyactiv-g Mhev Sport Lux 5dr
2020
£22,999
2,419miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review
1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review
1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

View all latest drives