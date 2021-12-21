BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Maserati MC20 Cielo: convertible supercar arriving 25 May
New Maserati MC20 Cielo: convertible supercar arriving 25 May

Open-top supercar will be brand's first mid-engined roadster since the MC12
Autocar-Felix-Page
16 May 2022

Maserati is preparing to reveal a convertible version of its flagship MC20 sports car next week, and has confirmed it will be called the Cielo.

Set for a debut next Wednesday (25 May), the new open-top supercar takes its name from the Italian for sky, which Maserati says "highlights the fact that it is a model devoted to driving pleasure in the great outdoors".

Late last year, the first completed prototype starred in an official photoshoot ahead of on-road testing getting underway. 

It wore a bold new-look livery in the style of clouds. "After all", Maserati said, "it is a convertible". It will be Maserati's first convertible since the GranCabrio bowed out in 2020, and the first mid-engined roadster since production of the MC12 supercar ended in 2005.

There are no shots of the rear, but the silhouette of this prototype suggests it will feature a folding hard top, rather than a fabric item – similar to its Ferrari F8 Spider rival. 

Otherwise, it is expected to be technically and stylistically identical to the coupé. That means it will take its power from a 621bhp mid-mounted, twin-turbo V6 which revs to 7500rpm and will get it from 0-62mph in around 3.0 seconds. The convertible should nearly match the coupé's 203mph top speed.

A folding hard top will likely bump the MC20's kerb weight up slightly. For reference, the similarly conceived Ferrari F8 Spider weighs 70kg more than its coupé sibling.

As for pricing, expect the convertible to command a slight premium over the coupé, which costs £187,230. 

 

2
Just Saying 21 December 2021
Why oh why do manufacturers show new models in camouflage.
I have never understood the logic?!
Peter Cavellini 21 December 2021

All the performance you'll ever need?, and compared to some quite cheap, yes, I know £187,000 is a lot of money for most of us, it's just nice to see and hasn't got silly amount of power and torque and stuffed with every electronic gizmo we apparently need, I look forward to the full reveal.

