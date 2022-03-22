BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Maserati Grecale Folgore goes on sale from £109,905
UP NEXT
Tesla Berlin Gigafactory restarts after arson attack by activists

New Maserati Grecale Folgore goes on sale from £109,905

Italian performance brand's first electric car is a mid-sized SUV packing 550bhp and 311 miles of range
News
Felix PageJonathan Bryce
2 mins read
12 March 2024

The Maserati Grecale Folgore has gone on sale, priced from £109,905, and will arrive in dealerships in June as one of six new Maserati EVs due by 2025.

The Italian brand’s first electric car to go on sale, the mid-sized SUV will be sold alongside the existing petrol Grecale, plus electric versions of the reborn Granturismo and Grancabrio siblings.

Electric versions of the Maserati MC20 supercar, Quattroporte saloon and larger Levante SUV will join it before 2025.

Related articles

The Grecale Folgore has been developed to take on the forthcoming Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 E-tron.

Its dual-motor powertrain packs 550bhp and 590lb ft of torque for a 0-62mph time of 4.1sec.

Its 105kWh battery gives it up to 311 miles of range and can be charged from 20-80% in just under half an hour.

The driver can choose between four driving modes: Max Range, GT, Sport, and Offroad. As standard, all cars come with air suspension.

The petrol Grecale, meanwhile, gets a choice of a mild-hybrid four-cylinder or conventional V6 engine.

The Grecale Folgore is largely identical to the petrol car inside and out, save for the option of an exclusive Rame Folgore paint finish, which changes colour according to the angle of light, and the use of recycled fishing nets throughout the interior. 

From 2025 onwards, Maserati will launch only electric cars, joining the other European premium brands under the Stellantis umbrella: Alfa RomeoDS and Lancia.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo stelvio qv review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
8
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2024 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Maserati Gransport front three quarter
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Renault megane lead
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
6
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
kgm torress evx review 2024 01
KGM Torres EVX
7
KGM Torres EVX

View all car reviews

Back to top

It's unclear whether Maserati's re-engineering of Alfa Romeo's Giorgio platform to accommodate an electric drivetrain holds any implications for the future of the similarly sized Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which rides on the same platform.

The platform was originally developed under Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) before the company merged with PSA to create Stellantis. 

It cost around £800 million to develop but hasn't been listed by Stellantis as one of the platforms it will use as it launches a wave of bespoke EVs over the coming years.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assitant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, rewriting used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Maserati cars for sale

Maserati LEVANTE 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£25,995
57,298miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Maserati Levante 2.0 MHEV GT ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£40,990
29,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Maserati Ghibli 3.0D V6 ZF Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£10,995
111,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Maserati GHIBLI 3.0D V6 ZF Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£11,499
97,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Maserati GRANTURISMO 4.7 V8 Sport Auto Euro 5 2dr
2016
£43,485
24,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 ZF Euro 5 4dr
2015
£18,995
39,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 GPF ZF Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£26,500
18,150miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Maserati GRECALE 2.0 MHEV Modena ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£59,950
5,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Maserati LEVANTE 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£25,925
47,683miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 483 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Andrew1 12 March 2024

Much like every other "sports" SUV, if you put lipstick on a pig it looks like a pig wearing lipstick.

ianp55 12 March 2024

Not really much of a looker for £110k is it? the Maserati SUV's don't seem to have the elegance of the company's other products do they

shiftright 22 March 2022

Mildly disappointing aesthetically. Looks chubby and fussy, and not very agile. Let's hope it drives well.

bol 12 March 2024

Mildly? Even by the depressingly low aesthetic standards of large SUVs, this is an ugly sister. I know it's not a genuine comparison, but you could have nearly 3 EX30 Twins for the price of one of these and each of them would be quicker, better looking and almost as roomy (in the front at least). 

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo stelvio qv review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
8
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2024 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Maserati Gransport front three quarter
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Renault megane lead
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
6
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
kgm torress evx review 2024 01
KGM Torres EVX
7
KGM Torres EVX

View all car reviews