New Maserati Grecale Folgore goes on sale from £109,905

The Maserati Grecale Folgore has gone on sale, priced from £109,905, and will arrive in dealerships in June as one of six new Maserati EVs due by 2025.

The Italian brand’s first electric car to go on sale, the mid-sized SUV will be sold alongside the existing petrol Grecale, plus electric versions of the reborn Granturismo and Grancabrio siblings.

Electric versions of the Maserati MC20 supercar, Quattroporte saloon and larger Levante SUV will join it before 2025.

The Grecale Folgore has been developed to take on the forthcoming Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 E-tron.

Its dual-motor powertrain packs 550bhp and 590lb ft of torque for a 0-62mph time of 4.1sec.

Its 105kWh battery gives it up to 311 miles of range and can be charged from 20-80% in just under half an hour.

The driver can choose between four driving modes: Max Range, GT, Sport, and Offroad. As standard, all cars come with air suspension.

The petrol Grecale, meanwhile, gets a choice of a mild-hybrid four-cylinder or conventional V6 engine.

The Grecale Folgore is largely identical to the petrol car inside and out, save for the option of an exclusive Rame Folgore paint finish, which changes colour according to the angle of light, and the use of recycled fishing nets throughout the interior.

From 2025 onwards, Maserati will launch only electric cars, joining the other European premium brands under the Stellantis umbrella: Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia.