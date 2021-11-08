New Lotus Type 132 SUV to be officially unveiled later this month

Lotus will reveal its first ever SUV later this month and has given a further glimpse of some of its features, with the latest of a series of videos building up to the launch.

The Aston Martin DBX rival, codenamed the Lotus Type 132, will be officially unveiled on Monday 28 March.

Lotus previewed some of its key details in the video, which is named Energy and Light, with the themes of "heart, power, energy and soul".

Presented features include a steering wheel with illuminated buttons, a digital dial display, an alloy wheel design, the headlights and a glimpse of the powertrain.

The video also featured several cinematic shots of athletes preparing to race, before the Type 132 was shown to quickly accelerate past the camera into the distance, its rear light bar on display.

Lotus expects the Type 132 to act as a key element of its bold growth strategy under the ownership of Chinese car giant Geely.

It previously published Breathe, a video that gave a glimpse of the SUV's active grille-shutter, which features a series of hexagons split into triangular segments.

Lotus claims the shutter is an "authentic Lotus air management system" that serves a dual purpose, both cooling the car and improving its front aerodynamics.

As first reported by Autocar, the Type 132 has been in development since 2016 and is set to launch with two four-wheel-drive variants, offering between 600bhp and 750bhp. It will be able to accommodate batteries ranging from 92-120kWh in capacity and will offer 800V charging.

Lotus has also put a focus on ensuring the car can offer performance, claiming it will have a 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec.

The Type 132 will be built at a new £900 million manufacturing facility in Wuhan, China, and will be one of two Chinese-built EVs that Lotus will launch in the next five years.

The long-awaited Type 135 electric sports car, being developed in partnership with Alpine, will be built at Hethel from 2026.