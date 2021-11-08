BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Lotus Type 132 SUV to be officially unveiled later this month
New Lotus Type 132 SUV to be officially unveiled later this month

A new teaser video gives further glimpses of Chinese-built EV's interior and exterior design features
James Attwood, digital editor
1 March 2022

Lotus will reveal its first ever SUV later this month and has given a further glimpse of some of its features, with the latest of a series of videos building up to the launch. 

The Aston Martin DBX rival, codenamed the Lotus Type 132, will be officially unveiled on Monday 28 March.

Lotus previewed some of its key details in the video, which is named Energy and Light, with the themes of "heart, power, energy and soul".

Presented features include a steering wheel with illuminated buttons, a digital dial display, an alloy wheel design, the headlights and a glimpse of the powertrain.

The video also featured several cinematic shots of athletes preparing to race, before the Type 132 was shown to quickly accelerate past the camera into the distance, its rear light bar on display.

Lotus expects the Type 132 to act as a key element of its bold growth strategy under the ownership of Chinese car giant Geely.

It previously published Breathe, a video that gave a glimpse of the SUV's active grille-shutter, which features a series of hexagons split into triangular segments.

Lotus claims the shutter is an "authentic Lotus air management system" that serves a dual purpose, both cooling the car and improving its front aerodynamics.

As first reported by Autocar, the Type 132 has been in development since 2016 and is set to launch with two four-wheel-drive variants, offering between 600bhp and 750bhp. It will be able to accommodate batteries ranging from 92-120kWh in capacity and will offer 800V charging.

Lotus has also put a focus on ensuring the car can offer performance, claiming it will have a 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec.

The Type 132 will be built at a new £900 million manufacturing facility in Wuhan, China, and will be one of two Chinese-built EVs that Lotus will launch in the next five years.

The long-awaited Type 135 electric sports car, being developed in partnership with Alpine, will be built at Hethel from 2026.

eseaton 9 November 2021
I don't recall Colin Chapman saying 'to go faster, add shitness'.
Peter Cavellini 8 November 2021

Yes, Lotus was in the beginning all about lightness, better handling not necessarily how fast, well, it's not now, technology has to a certain extent negated lightness, and these Days most of us are driving an SUV type vehicle,so Lotus are only going to produce an expensive version just like Porsche, Aston Martin etc.

martin_66 8 November 2021
Just how much have the new bosses of Lotus missed the point? Lotus was never about 0-60 times. It was always about making the car as light as possible and as good to drive as possible.

This thing will probably weigh over two tonnes, it will cost a fortune and, built in Wuhan? The home of a virus that has killed millions? Colin Chapman must be spinning in his grave.

Sporky McGuffin 9 November 2021

You might want to look up how much the Esprit weighed before repeating the tired "add lightness" mantra.

The 0-60 time will be a consequence of putting big motors in to maximise regenerative braking energy recovery. You can't have high efficiency without lots of power in an EV, because those motors are for accelerating and slowing down.

martin_66 9 November 2021
Sporky McGuffin wrote:

You might want to look up how much the Esprit weighed before repeating the tired "add lightness" mantra.

The 0-60 time will be a consequence of putting big motors in to maximise regenerative braking energy recovery. You can't have high efficiency without lots of power in an EV, because those motors are for accelerating and slowing down.

The Esprit weighed less than a ton.  And your point is?

