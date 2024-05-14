BACK TO ALL NEWS
New-look Kia EV6 boosts range and upgrades tech

Electric crossover gets design refresh, bigger battery and over-the-air update compatibility
14 May 2024

The Kia EV6 has received a major update that brings its styling into line with its newer siblings, as well as a new battery that boosts its range.

The new look brings adaptive LED headlights inspired by those on the larger Kia EV9, plus the upcoming EV3 and EV5. The front grilles have also been expanded, giving a more aggressive look. Meanwhile, the rear end’s contrasting gloss black panel is now split into three distinct segments with sharper edges, giving a more sporting appearance.

The EV6's 77.4kWh battery has been replaced with an 84kWh unit of a new design that – according to Korean homologation testing – yields a range of up to 307 miles between charges. This is up 12 miles on the 295 miles the old car received on the Korean test cycle.

This suggests that the EV6’s range according to Europe’s WLTP tests could be boosted from the 328 miles previously achieved by the entry-level Air model to around 340 miles. The new EV6's specifications for the UK and Europe have yet to be confirmed, however.

The powertrain line-up is unchanged: there's a single-motor system that sends 226bhp through the rear wheels and a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive one with 321bhp.

Kia EV6 2024 facelift – front

Kia has yet to clarify whether the range-topping EV6 GT, with 577bhp, will also be tweaked. Sibling brand Hyundai’s newer Ioniq 5 N is based on the same platform and puts out 641bhp, suggesting an increase for the GT could be on the cards.

Inside, the revised EV6 is said to have taken a step up in material quality, while receiving small styling tweaks that include a reshaped steering wheel and a sleeker infotainment touchscreen.

The latter runs new operating software offering built-in video and music streaming services and improved voice control.

The car’s control software can now be updated over the air, too, meaning it doesn’t need to go into a dealer for upgrades.

Korean deliveries of the new EV6 will begin next month. UK sales aren't expected to begin until winter.

