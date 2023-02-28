BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen ID 3 facelift brings design and infotainment overhaul
UP NEXT
From the archive: on this day in 1999

Volkswagen ID 3 facelift brings design and infotainment overhaul

Electric hatchback gets revised tech after firm listened "very carefully" to ID 3 community
News
3 mins read
28 February 2023

Volkswagen has unveiled the keenly anticipated facelifted ID 3, brought to market earlier than planned in reaction to well-publicised issues with the electric family hatchback’s software and interior quality. 

Chunky revisions mean the Volkswagen ID 3 “is taking a significant and noticeable leap forward in terms of quality, materials and system stability”, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer told Autocar in October last year, adding: “We’ve listened very carefully to the ID 3 community. [The facelifted ID 3 is] a car that delivers what the Volkswagen brand promises.” 

Most notably, the ID 3 now features the latest generation of Volkswagen’s ID software package, with revised menus that are intended to reduce complexity and engender a smoother user experience. 

Related articles

It is displayed on a 12.0in central touchscreen, in place of the 10.0in unit fitted before. The optional cloud-based speech-recognition system has been upgraded to provide it with faster reaction times, while the head-up display now supports augmented reality functions first seen on the Volkswagen ID 4

Higher-grade materials, such as better-quality plastic with revised graining on the lower section of the dashboard, make their way inside as well. Higher-specified models also receive new materials for the upper part of the dashboard. 

The problems that have plagued the ID 3 – concerning usage of the safety features and touch-sensitive icons, in addition to charging issues and range discrepancies – are so significant that they are widely rumoured to have been the reason for Herbert Diess stepping down as Volkswagen CEO last year. 

Software development delays led to early examples of the ID 3 using basic versions of the ID operating system, but this proved, according to company insiders, to be an “absolute disaster”. 

Volkswagen has since been trying to rectify the wide ranging issues. As such, the updates were brought forward to just three-and-a-half years since the ID 3 was revealed at the last Frankfurt motor show. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
dacia jogger review 2023 01 cornering front
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 VW ID 3 2021 road test review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3

How far does a car with the force of Volkswagen behind it move the needle on EV ownership?

Read our review
Back to top

The ID 3’s exterior has been given a refresh, too, aimed at increasing the appeal of the hatchback, which has accounted for a claimed 300,000 sales since the start of deliveries during the third quarter of 2020. 

Among these is a re-profiled front bumper with vertical air ducts as well as a reshaped bonnet, the latter being an all-new pressing that does away with the black panel below the windscreen to give the ID 3 an elongated appearance and a slightly improved drag coefficient. 

The tail-light designs are all-new as well, including distinctive X-shaped daytime-running lights and refreshed scrolling indicators. 

The ID 3 is still based on the MEB platform and retains the same rear-mounted motor and batteries as before. However, in a bid to streamline production, the line-up has been reduced, with Pro and Pro S the only specifications to be offered when sales start this month.

Advertisement
Back to top

With 204bhp and 228lb ft, the Pro and Pro S cars deliver 0-62mph times of 7.3sec and 7.7sec. The former features a 58kWh battery, giving it a range of 265 miles, and the latter a 77kWh pack for 339 miles. 

Car Review
Volkswagen ID 3
1 VW ID 3 2021 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

In line with changes made to the larger ID 4, Volkswagen has increased the ID 3’s maximum DC rapid-charging rate from 125kW to 170kW. 

Volkswagen says there are plans for a successor to the previous price-leading ID 3 Pure with a 148bhp electric motor and a 45kWh battery, but it won’t form part of the initial facelifted line-up.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
scrap 1 March 2023

So they haven't fixed the controls, still the same sliders and haptic switches by the look of it. No more power, range or other dynamic improvements, but it will charge a bit quicker.

Is that it?

Latest Drives

lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
dacia jogger review 2023 01 cornering front
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive

View all latest drives