New-look 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE goes hybrid-only

Upgraded SUV and SUV-coupé adopt new electrified drivetrains and subtle stylistic changes
News
4 mins read
27 January 2023

Mercedes-Benz has facelifted the GLE and GLE Coupé some four-and-a-half years after the fourth-generation SUVs made their debuts.

Set for UK deliveries in July, the BMW X5 and BMW X6 rivals receive a series of subtle stylistic changes, together with a range of reworked petrol and diesel powertrains – all of which now feature some form of electrification.

Other mid-life modifications include an updated Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) operating system with over-the-air software update functionality and new driver assistance systems.

Among the exterior changes made to the Mercedes-Benz GLE are a revised front bumper, altered LED headlights, new wheel designs and refreshed tail-lights.

Befitting its more sporting role in the line-up, the GLE Coupé receives an updated AMG Line styling package as standard. It also features subtle changes to the front bumper, a diamond-themed front grille insert, colour-keyed wheelhouse cladding, uniquely styled sills as well as similarly altered headights and tail-lights.

Inside, there’s a new multifunction steering wheel from the S-Class with touch-sensitive buttons in the horizontal spokes, together with new colour and trim combinations.

The MBUX operating system has also been updated with new software, bringing the GLE more contemporary functions, including new camera views and information graphics for models specified with the optional Off-Road package.   

New among the driver assistance systems is a more advanced version of Mercedes-Benz Distronic active cruise control system and a new Parking Package with 360deg camera support.

Mercedes has also added new functionality to the optional Trailer Assistant, which automatically controls the steering angle. It's now able to provide reverse manoeuvering at up to 90deg via controls in the 12.3in central touch display. The car's maximum towing capacity remains at 3500kg.

Also new to the GLE is Mercedes' Smart Home function. It networks the new SUV with a selected address using WLAN and sensors, allowing occupants to check if anyone is at their home via a “Hey Mercedes, is anyone at home?” spoken instruction. It also allows lights, blinds, heaters and other appliances to be operated remotely from the SUV.

The facelifted GLE will be produced with a trio of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, as well as petrol-electric and diesel-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrains and an AMG powerplant in the successor to the range-topping GLE 63 S.

 

Details of the UK line-up haven't yet been made official.   

For other European markets, the output of the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (OM654) in the base GLE 300d is reduced by 3bhp to 265bhp, with torque remaining the same at 406lb ft. As before, it's supported by a 48V integrated starter-generator (ISG), providing an additional 20bhp and 148lb ft.

The turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine (OM656) in the GLE 400d adopts a 48V electrical system and mild-hybrid properties, giving rise to a new GLE 450d model. This develops an additional 36bhp at 362bhp, with torque extending by 37lb ft to 553lb ft. 

As with the four-cylinder diesel engine, ISG provides the reworked six with an added 20bhp and 148lb ft, together with engine-off functionality during extended periods of trailing throttle for added fuel savings.

The GLE 450 retains the same turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine (M256) as before, but it receives a 13bhp increase in power to 376bhp, while retaining the same 369lb ft of torque.

The GLE 450 also benefits from 48V mild-hybrid properties, with an ISG delivering the engine an additional 20bhp and 148lb ft.

The new GLE 400e PHEV receives Mercedes' latest turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The M254 unit replaces the 11-year-old M272 used by the old GLE 350e it replaces. Delivering 249bhp and 295lb ft of torque, it's supported by a gearbox-mounted electric motor developing 134bhp and 325lb ft for an overall system output put at 375bhp – some 47bhp more than before – and 443lb ft.

The GLE 350de retains the same turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine  (OM654) as before. It develops 194bhp and 325lb ft of torque, together with 134bhp and 325lb ft from the electric motor, for an overall system output of 329bhp and 553lb ft.

Both PHEVs receive a 31.2-kWh lithium ion battery. This is claimed to provide the GLE 400e with an electric-only range of between 57.2 and 65.3 miles and the GLE 350de between 55.3 and 65.3 miles. 

The more aerodynamic properties of the GLE 400e Coupé and GLE 350de Coupé enable them to deliver even more impressive electric-only ranges of between 58.4 and 67.7 miles on the WLTP test cycle.

Additionally, the maximum charging rate of the PHEVs has been increased from 7.4kW to 11kW. As before, Mercedes also offers 60kW DC charging as an option.

There are two AMG models in the facelifted GLE line-up: the GLE 53 and GLE 63 S.

The former runs a more powerful version of the GLE 450’s turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine (M256)  with the same 429bhp but an additional 30lb ft of torque at 413lb ft as its predecessor. This is claimed to contribute to a 0.3sec lowering in the 0-62mph time to 5.0sec, along with a governed top speed of 155mph.

The latter adopts AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with the same 604bhp and 627lb ft as the model it replaces, providing it with a 0-62mph time of 3.9sec and a governed top speed of 174mph.

Both AMG models feature 48V mild-hybrid properties with a gearbox-mounted electric motor providing an additional 20bhp and 148lb ft of torque in the GLE 53 and 21bhp and 184lb ft in the GLE 63.

Production of the facelifted GLE will take place at Mercedes' factory in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the US.

manicm 31 January 2023
Well the front is as grotesque as ever.
QuestionEverything 29 January 2023
I hope Mercedes drop the very dated & very tacky looking red & black upholstery options for cars in their range. It always look like it was chosen by a teenage boy from 1986. Very cheap & aftermarket looking.
