New-look 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE goes hybrid-only

Mercedes-Benz has facelifted the GLE and GLE Coupé some four-and-a-half years after the fourth-generation SUVs made their debuts.

Set for UK deliveries in July, the BMW X5 and BMW X6 rivals receive a series of subtle stylistic changes, together with a range of reworked petrol and diesel powertrains – all of which now feature some form of electrification.

Other mid-life modifications include an updated Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) operating system with over-the-air software update functionality and new driver assistance systems.

Among the exterior changes made to the Mercedes-Benz GLE are a revised front bumper, altered LED headlights, new wheel designs and refreshed tail-lights.

Befitting its more sporting role in the line-up, the GLE Coupé receives an updated AMG Line styling package as standard. It also features subtle changes to the front bumper, a diamond-themed front grille insert, colour-keyed wheelhouse cladding, uniquely styled sills as well as similarly altered headights and tail-lights.

Inside, there’s a new multifunction steering wheel from the S-Class with touch-sensitive buttons in the horizontal spokes, together with new colour and trim combinations.

The MBUX operating system has also been updated with new software, bringing the GLE more contemporary functions, including new camera views and information graphics for models specified with the optional Off-Road package.