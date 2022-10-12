New Lexus UX 300e increases EV range by 40%

The all-electric Lexus UX 300e has received a boosted range, body and chassis refinements and upgraded infotainment as part of a mid-life facelift.

Set to go on sale next year before deliveries start in the second half of 2023, the revised compact crossover receives a 72.8kWh battery, a big improvement over the previous 54.3kWh unit.

Lexus says this larger battery increases the UX 300e’s WLTP range from 196 miles to 280 miles on 17in wheels - a gain of around 40%. Average energy consumption has been rated at 3.7mpkWh.

The larger battery means the UX 300e now has a comparable range to the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the new MG 4 EV.

Power remains at 201bhp and torque is 221lb ft, although the firm says in-depth performance details will be revealed closer to the model’s launch.

Other key changes include revised steering and shock absorbers to “sharpen dynamic performance”, with other improvements made to body rigidity. The interior is also set to receive improved sound insulation.

The cabin gains an improved Lexus Link infotainment system, available with 8.0in and 12.3in screens. The trackpad system used in the previous model, and other Lexus cars in the past, has been replaced by touchscreen controls.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto are also offered as standard and Lexus says its voice control system has been improved.

As for safety, the new UX 300e is fitted with an upgraded version of the firm’s Safety System+, with improved pre-collision assist and the addition of intersection turning assist and emergency steering assist. Radar-guided cruise control is once again included as standard.

Prices for the new UX 300e will be revealed later this year. The current model starts from £44,195, so expect a slight increase to account for the facelifted car’s improved range.