The Lexus ES is returning to battle the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 for an eighth generation, with a bold new look and an electric option for the first time.

The new version of Lexus's executive saloon was revealed at the Shanghai motor show in China, where it's the number one imported vehicle, ahead of a UK launch next spring.

It will be the Japanese premium brand's only saloon on sale here, following the axing of the larger LS flagship earlier this year.

Lexus said this new generation of ES makes advances in "ride quality, comfort and quietness" over its predecessor and has been designed to offer "first-class comfort for everyone on board".

The minimalist cockpit marks a complete departure from the previous car and has clearly been designed with heavy influence from the Chinese market: physical controls are few and far between and a large 12.3in touchscreen takes centre stage as the primary control interface.

The new ES is based on the same GA-K platform as the NX SUV, but Lexus claims to have increased rigidity throughout the chassis to boost refinement and responsiveness, resulting in an "agile, responsive feel that belies its size" - which is also increased over the previous car, by 165mm in length, to take the ES to 5.14m overall.

The hybrid ES 300h that's coming to the UK uses a familiar 'self-charging' petrol-electric arrangement that produces either 200bhp or 245bhp and can drive either the front or both axles.

The new electric ES, meanwhile, can be had in front-driven ES 350e form with 222bhp or dual-motor, four-wheel-drive ES 550e form with 338bhp.

Lexus hasn't yet detailed battery capacities or ranges, but no doubt the electric ES will target a maximum of more than 350 miles per charge to keep pace with its German rivals.