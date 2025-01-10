New KGM Actyon SUV is 161bhp Skoda Kodiaq rival

The new KGM Actyon, a more rakish version of the Korean brand’s Torres SUV, has made its European debut at the Brussels motor show.

It is distinguished from its sibling by a different roofline and reworked front and rear ends that blend aspects from the petrol Torres and the electric EVX model.

The daytime-running lights, for example, resemble those on the combustion-engined Torres but are now paired with low-set main-beam headlights. The chunky grille from the Torres is replaced by an LED light bar similar to that on the EVX.

At the rear, the vertically stacked brake lights are swapped for thin, horizontally mounted units to create a sleeker, less rugged look.

Inside, it gets the same 12.3in infotainment and digital instrument screens as the Torres.

The Actyon will initially be offered with a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which puts out 161bhp and 207lb ft of torque and returns 33.1mpg. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox sourced from Japanese firm Aisin.

KGM has yet to confirm whether other powertrains will follow, but the 204bhp and 287-mile-range set-up from the Torres EVX is likely to join the Actyon after the launch of the petrol car.

UK deliveries are expected to begin next month, with prices likely to start just above the £31,995 Torres but undercut similarly sized alternatives such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Honda CR-V.