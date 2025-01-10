BACK TO ALL NEWS
Dacia Duster 4x4 to gain hybrid with electric back axle in 2025

New KGM Actyon SUV is 161bhp Skoda Kodiaq rival

Sleeker version of the chunky Torres SUV lands in Europe and UK deliveries start next month

Charlie Martin Autocar
10 January 2025

The new KGM Actyon, a more rakish version of the Korean brand’s Torres SUV, has made its European debut at the Brussels motor show.

It is distinguished from its sibling by a different roofline and reworked front and rear ends that blend aspects from the petrol Torres and the electric EVX model

The daytime-running lights, for example, resemble those on the combustion-engined Torres but are now paired with low-set main-beam headlights. The chunky grille from the Torres is replaced by an LED light bar similar to that on the EVX.

At the rear, the vertically stacked brake lights are swapped for thin, horizontally mounted units to create a sleeker, less rugged look.

Inside, it gets the same 12.3in infotainment and digital instrument screens as the Torres.

The Actyon will initially be offered with a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which puts out 161bhp and 207lb ft of torque and returns 33.1mpg. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox sourced from Japanese firm Aisin.

KGM Actyon Brussels motor show

KGM has yet to confirm whether other powertrains will follow, but the 204bhp and 287-mile-range set-up from the Torres EVX is likely to join the Actyon after the launch of the petrol car.

UK deliveries are expected to begin next month, with prices likely to start just above the £31,995 Torres but undercut similarly sized alternatives such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Honda CR-V.

Read our review

Car review
kgm torres review 2024 01 cornering front

KGM Torres

The artist formerly known as Ssangyong returns with a chunky family crossover

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Peter Cavellini 10 January 2025

Who are buying them?, I've only seen one or two Chinese brand cars where I live.

Marc 10 January 2025
I thought KGM were Korean?
ianp55 10 January 2025

It's not Chinese but Korean , a clue is that KGM stands for Korea Green Mobility

FastRenaultFan 10 January 2025
I like it. It has a nice chunky dare I say even Italian look to it at the rear very Lancia look I think.
The rear is quite Range Rover like.
FastRenaultFan 10 January 2025
I like it. It has a nice chunky dare I say even Italian look to it at the rear very Lancia look I think.
The front grill is nice too.

