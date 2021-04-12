BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black brings bespoke design
UP NEXT
Bentley reveals wild Continental GT racer for final Pikes Peak run

New Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black brings bespoke design

Visual tweaks and extensive standard equipment for coupé and convertible sports car
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
News
2 mins read
12 April 2021

Jaguar has expanded its F-Type line-up with a new R-Dynamic Black trim level, bringing visual upgrades and a higher standard specification to both coupé and convertible versions of the two-seater sports car.

Available for both four-cylinder and V8-powered versions of the F-Type, R-Dynamic Black cars start from £64,495 and gain the previously optional Black Exterior pack as standard. This exchanges all silver trim for black versions, and includes bespoke 20in gloss black alloy wheels that aren't available anywhere else in the range. Three paint colours are offered: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey and Firenze Red.

Interior additions include a suede headliner and matching suede instrument cluster, a choice of ebony or Mars-coloured leather, and 12-way electrically adjustable sports seats as standard.

R-Dynamic Black cars are mechanically identical to the existing F-Type line-up. The entry-level car's four-cylinder Ingenium engine produces 296bhp and is exclusively available in rear-wheel-drive form, while the 5.0-litre V8 model has 444bhp and can be had in either rear- or all-wheel drive. The supercharged F-Type R is all-wheel drive only, producing 567bhp and promising 0-60mph in 3.5sec.

As part of last year's extensive facelift, the V6 powertrain option was removed from the UK line-up. It remains on sale in other territories.

“Creating the new F-Type R-Dynamic Black models gave us the opportunity to subtly enhance the way the car looks – inside and out – and at the same time amplify both the luxury and sporting elements of its character," Jaguar design director Julian Thomson said. The result is an even more purposeful, focused, distinctive design with real presence.”

The new trim level will eventually replace the First Edition, which is set to go out of production later this year.

READ MORE

2020 Jaguar F-Type revealed with revised looks, no V6 engine

Jaguar F-Type P575 AWD R 2020 review

Jaguar F-Type Reims Edition is UK-only special edition

Used cars for sale

 Jaguar F-type 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto
2017
£27,490
54,588miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Jaguar F-type 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto
2014
£29,900
45,386miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Jaguar F-type 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto
2015
£29,995
21,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Jaguar F-type 2.0 R-dynamic 2dr Auto
2017
£29,995
58,874miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Jaguar F-type 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto
2016
£31,495
23,697miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Jaguar F-type 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto
2016
£32,000
33,390miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Jaguar F-type 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto
2016
£32,500
23,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Jaguar F-type 2.0 2dr Auto
2021
£32,990
12,759miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Jaguar F-type 2.0 R-dynamic 2dr Auto
2018
£34,444
16,122miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo V60 B3 Momentum 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo V60 B3 FWD Momentum 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q5 Sportback frontcorner

Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar F-Type 2020 road test review - hero front

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar gives its top-of-the-range sports car more poke and sharper handling

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
scrap 12 April 2021

Poor Julian Thomson. Reduced to shilling tedious 'black pack' special editions (few cars look better with black wheels, but trying to find used cars without them in the classifieds is becoming increasingly difficult).

Meanwhile, the big decisions are being taken above his head.

Peter Cavellini 12 April 2021

It looks quite tidy, neat even, but as a sports car, sticking to the idea that a sports car should be light, fewer non essential buttons, this would be a better car.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo V60 B3 Momentum 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo V60 B3 FWD Momentum 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q5 Sportback frontcorner

Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

View all latest drives