New Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black brings bespoke design

Jaguar has expanded its F-Type line-up with a new R-Dynamic Black trim level, bringing visual upgrades and a higher standard specification to both coupé and convertible versions of the two-seater sports car.

Available for both four-cylinder and V8-powered versions of the F-Type, R-Dynamic Black cars start from £64,495 and gain the previously optional Black Exterior pack as standard. This exchanges all silver trim for black versions, and includes bespoke 20in gloss black alloy wheels that aren't available anywhere else in the range. Three paint colours are offered: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey and Firenze Red.

Interior additions include a suede headliner and matching suede instrument cluster, a choice of ebony or Mars-coloured leather, and 12-way electrically adjustable sports seats as standard.

R-Dynamic Black cars are mechanically identical to the existing F-Type line-up. The entry-level car's four-cylinder Ingenium engine produces 296bhp and is exclusively available in rear-wheel-drive form, while the 5.0-litre V8 model has 444bhp and can be had in either rear- or all-wheel drive. The supercharged F-Type R is all-wheel drive only, producing 567bhp and promising 0-60mph in 3.5sec.

As part of last year's extensive facelift, the V6 powertrain option was removed from the UK line-up. It remains on sale in other territories.

“Creating the new F-Type R-Dynamic Black models gave us the opportunity to subtly enhance the way the car looks – inside and out – and at the same time amplify both the luxury and sporting elements of its character," Jaguar design director Julian Thomson said. “The result is an even more purposeful, focused, distinctive design with real presence.”

The new trim level will eventually replace the First Edition, which is set to go out of production later this year.

