New Hyundai Ioniq 7 large SUV to offer 'premium lounge' interior

Hyundai has given a first glimpse of the new Ioniq 7 ahead of the machine's unveiling at the Los Angeles motor show later this month, promising that the large SUV will feature a design that "dares to diverge" from industry traditions.

The new BMW iX and Tesla Model X rival will join the Ioniq 5 crossover in the Korean firm's new dedicated electric vehicle sub-brand and, as a large SUV, will be critical for success in the US and Chinese markets.

Like the Ioniq 5, the new model will be built on the Hyundai Motor Group's advanced e-GMP platform, which is designed to be hugely flexible to adopt a range of battery sizes and powertrain layouts. The platform, which features 800V charging technology, will underpin a range of vehicles from Hyundai and sibling brands Kia and Genesis.

Rather than following a 'nesting doll' design, Hyundai will give each Ioniq model a distinct identity and a preview image of the Ioniq 7 shows a front end featuring new 'parametric pixel' LED headlights and a large bumper with side LED lights on it.

Hyundai has also released teaser images of the interior that depict a large 'lounge-style' chair positioned in the front of the car, and a plush sofa-style rear bench that appears to be finished in soft materials.

The firm said the Ioniq 7 will "follow a form over function design". According to Hyundai, the machine will offer "a premium and personalised lounge ambience" that will build on the interior in the Ioniq 5. It has also said the furnishings will be finished in sustainable materials.

The Ioniq 7 will be revealed on 17 November during the LA motor show press days.

The new machine is the third Ioniq model that Hyundai has given a glimpse of. The Ioniq 6 electric saloon will be based on the sleek Prophecy concept, although recent reports suggest its launch has been pushed back to allow for bigger batteries to be installed. Hyundai is also working on a hot N version of the Ioniq 5.