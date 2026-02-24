BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Listen: Evoluto's Ferrari 355 restomod stretches V8 in high-speed tunnel runs
UP NEXT
Hot Vauxhall Corsa confirmed: new GSE model to arrive this year

Listen: Evoluto's Ferrari 355 restomod stretches V8 in high-speed tunnel runs

British start-up's engine tweaks boost 3.5-litre V8’s total output to 420bhp while making it more reliable

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
24 February 2026

Coventry-based Evoluto Automobili has finished development of its 420bhp Ferrari F355 restomod and is poised to begin production of customer cars in March.

The 355 by Evoluto is a modernised and uprated take on Ferrari's mid-1990s V8 coupé, with significant modifications to its suspension, steering, powertrain, interior and bodywork - with legendary British designer Ian Callum leading the visual rework.

Revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2024, the 355 by Evoluto has now completed a rigorous 12-month testing programme that included 5000 miles of track driving - as part of a commitment to durability that extends to a 20,000-mile/two-year warranty to its 55 buyers.

As part of the testing programme, Evoluto conducted high-speed noise and aerodynamic trial runs through Catesby Tunnel in Northamptonshire, which you can (and should) watch below. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Autocar (@autocar_official)

 

355 by Evoluto: the modifications

The front end has been reworked with a larger grille and a carbonfibre lip, while the sidelights and pop-up headlights have been replaced with new LED units.

The rear end gets a similar treatment, with a large diffuser and ring-shaped LED brake lights.

The new panels are all made from carbonfibre, cutting kerb weight down from 1422kg in the original Ferrari F355 GTS to a “target” of 1250kg, with this figure depending on a customer’s exact commission.

As well as gaining that lightweight bodywork, the 355’s chassis is spot-welded and gains carbonfibre bracing to improve torsional stiffness by 23%. 

These reinforcements are concentrated around key hardpoints such as the suspension mountings to improve handling and stability.

The F355’s V8 engine has also been overhauled by Evoluto with an emphasis on reliability and tractability. 

A new ignition system delivers more precise ignition timing, the company claims, improving power output and the engine’s responsiveness. 

The cylinder head has been ported for improved airflow and a bespoke camshaft is said to improve stability at high revs.

The F355’s quill shaft – connecting the powerplant to the gearbox and a known weakness in the original car – has been replaced with a strengthened part made by Evoluto. 

This reduces vibration, minimising drivetrain power losses and improving reliability. There is also a full-length titanium exhaust system with equal-length headers that’s said to provide an “emotional” sound.

The tweaks boost the 3.5-litre V8’s total output to 420bhp, 40bhp more than the 380bhp it was rated at from the factory – the highest specific output of any engine on the market in 1994. 

That’s delivered through the original six-speed manual gearbox, which has been modified for improved shift feel.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
Alpine A290 GTS review 2026 001
Alpine A290
8
Alpine A290
Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4
1 hyundai tucson n line 27
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson

View all car reviews

Back to top

To handle the Evoluto’s significantly improved power-to-weight ratio (up by 69bhp per tonne), the suspension has been redesigned with a wider track and the brakes have been upgraded to modern Brembo slotted discs. Carbon-ceramic discs are also available for track drivers.

The new chassis set-up is not intended to provide unflappable stability, however. Evoluto said it chose to shed the 355’s new 19in wheels with the road-biased Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyre to allow some slip from the rear end.

Evoluto plans to build 55 cars. Buyers can customise the car as they please, with custom paint finishes and custom interior upholstery among the possibilities.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2 Turbo Griffin Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£8,990
 Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TDI 35 Black Edition S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,800
 Lexus UX 2.0 300h F Sport Design E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£30,990
 BMW X3 2.0 30e 12kWh XLine Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£23,920
 Mercedes-Benz CLA 2.0 CLA250 AMG Line (Premium Plus 2) Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£24,440
 BMW X3 2.0 30e 12kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£27,620
 Smart #3 49kWh Pro Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£21,420
 Kia PICANTO 1.2 Shadow AMT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£16,995
 Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic SE Black 90th Anniversary Edition Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£39,420
View all cars

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
DVB78 11 July 2024

Not often a modded car looks better than the original..

johnfaganwilliams 11 July 2024

Loved the original which I had the chance to drive on accasion and think this looks fantastic. Sadly way, way outside my budget!

Peter Cavellini 10 July 2024

And it costs how much?, irrespective, it looks nice, so, Wallets out? 

Latest Reviews

BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
Alpine A290 GTS review 2026 001
Alpine A290
8
Alpine A290
Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4
1 hyundai tucson n line 27
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson

View all car reviews