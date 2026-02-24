Coventry-based Evoluto Automobili has finished development of its 420bhp Ferrari F355 restomod and is poised to begin production of customer cars in March.

The 355 by Evoluto is a modernised and uprated take on Ferrari's mid-1990s V8 coupé, with significant modifications to its suspension, steering, powertrain, interior and bodywork - with legendary British designer Ian Callum leading the visual rework.

Revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2024, the 355 by Evoluto has now completed a rigorous 12-month testing programme that included 5000 miles of track driving - as part of a commitment to durability that extends to a 20,000-mile/two-year warranty to its 55 buyers.

As part of the testing programme, Evoluto conducted high-speed noise and aerodynamic trial runs through Catesby Tunnel in Northamptonshire, which you can (and should) watch below.

355 by Evoluto: the modifications

The front end has been reworked with a larger grille and a carbonfibre lip, while the sidelights and pop-up headlights have been replaced with new LED units.

The rear end gets a similar treatment, with a large diffuser and ring-shaped LED brake lights.

The new panels are all made from carbonfibre, cutting kerb weight down from 1422kg in the original Ferrari F355 GTS to a “target” of 1250kg, with this figure depending on a customer’s exact commission.

As well as gaining that lightweight bodywork, the 355’s chassis is spot-welded and gains carbonfibre bracing to improve torsional stiffness by 23%.

These reinforcements are concentrated around key hardpoints such as the suspension mountings to improve handling and stability.

The F355’s V8 engine has also been overhauled by Evoluto with an emphasis on reliability and tractability.

A new ignition system delivers more precise ignition timing, the company claims, improving power output and the engine’s responsiveness.

The cylinder head has been ported for improved airflow and a bespoke camshaft is said to improve stability at high revs.

The F355’s quill shaft – connecting the powerplant to the gearbox and a known weakness in the original car – has been replaced with a strengthened part made by Evoluto.

This reduces vibration, minimising drivetrain power losses and improving reliability. There is also a full-length titanium exhaust system with equal-length headers that’s said to provide an “emotional” sound.

The tweaks boost the 3.5-litre V8’s total output to 420bhp, 40bhp more than the 380bhp it was rated at from the factory – the highest specific output of any engine on the market in 1994.

That’s delivered through the original six-speed manual gearbox, which has been modified for improved shift feel.