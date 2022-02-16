New Genesis GV60 kickstarts brand's EV onslaught

In the marque’s first full year in Europe, Genesis will launch its maiden bespoke electric car – the GV60, a striking and technologically advanced crossover to rival the Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé.

After unveiling it last year, the Korean premium brand has now confirmed specifications for European versions ahead of its market launch this summer.

This will take the number of models on sale using the E-GMP platform to three, after the introduction of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 last year.

The GV60 is the firm's sixth European-market model and will be followed by EV versions of the Genesis G80 luxury saloon and Genesis GV70 SUV.

Genesis has already said that it will launch only EVs from 2025 and will end ICE sales five years after that.

Like the Ioniq 5 and EV6, the GV60 will be offered in a variety of configurations. They start with the 222bhp single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Long Range, which is claimed to go 280 miles on a charge.

The more powerful AWD adds a 99bhp motor on the front axle for a combined output of 314bhp, while the top-rung Performance uses the 222bhp motor on each axle to call on 483bhp. These more powerful models supposedly can crack 248 and 249 miles respectively on a charge.

Every GV60 gets a 73kWh battery pack as standard.

Prices for each variant will be confirmed closer to launch. The Ioniq 5 costs around £37,000-£42,000, while the EV6 commands a slight premium, from £41,000 to £52,000.