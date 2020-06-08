New Fiat 500e hatchback: electric city car to cost £26,995

New hatchback version of reinvented electric-only city car now available to order in UK, joining convertible in expanded range
James Attwood, digital editor
8 June 2020

Fiat has unveiled the hatchback version of the new electric 500, which is now available to order in the UK priced from £26,995.

The Italian firm unveiled the convertible version of the reinvented city car in March, and has now shown the hard-roof version for the first time. As with the convertible, the 500 hatchback will initially be offered with a high-spec ‘La Prima’ special edition, with lower-price versions set to follow.

The 500 hatchback features a 42kWh battery to offer a WLTP-certified range of up to 199 miles, and is fitted with a 85kW fast charging system that can given an 80% charge in 35 minutes. The £26,995 price – after the government’s plug-in car grant – also includes the installation of a 7.4kW easyWallbox charger. By comparison, the similarly specced convertible costs £29,000.

As with the convertible 500, the new car has a top speed of 93mph and a 0-62mph time of nine seconds. It can achieve 0-31mph in 3.1sec.

The La Prima-spec hatchback comes with a panoramic glasswork roof, full LED headlights, 17in diamond-cut wheels and chrome-plated side panel inserts. It will be offered with three exclusive paint colours. Inside, there is eco-leather upholstery on the dashboard and seats, and the latest version of Fiat’s UConnect 5 infotainment system.

The 500 is also fitted with a number of driver assistance systems that Fiat claims gives it level-two autonomous driving, including adaptive cruise control, lane centring, intelligent speed assist and urban blindspot detection.

Fiat 500 reinvented as all-electric city car for 2020

Petrol-powered Fiat 500 to continue 'as long as there is demand'

Nearly new buying guide: Fiat 500

Fiat 500

The 500 is a deserved success story for Fiat, offering bags of style, a fine drive and low costs

Comments
6

xxxx

8 June 2020

It's just plain crazy, nearly the same as a Leaf, on par with much bigger ZOE and way more than a vw Up. Even the expensive e Honda is a similar price which has way more desirable looks.

streaky

8 June 2020

Fiat sold the ICE 500 at a high price on its looks so I guess it's doing the same with the EV version.  Whether the 500 or Honda E is the better looking is a matter of taste, but the Honda seems to have a more interesting and futuristic interior.  Trouble is, no EV is going to offer value for money unless being an early adopter of the technology is considered to be worth it.  Autocar's excellent article on the failure of the Dyson EV project brought home the fact that EV technology is horrendously expensive and that despite the apparent high prices all the larger manufacturers are selling EVs at a loss to offset the emissions of their conventional offerings and the resultant fines.

xxxx

8 June 2020
streaky wrote:

Fiat sold the ICE 500 at a high price on its looks so I guess it's doing the same with the EV version.  ....

The starting price of FIAT 500s is £12.5k, it's a cheap selling car in ICE form.

 

abkq

8 June 2020

I remember reading this to be an all-new car (new chassis, all panels different). If so, then Fiat does a Mini, slavishly copying the previous generation. Whatever has happened to creativity and originality in car design ...

streaky

8 June 2020
abkq wrote:

Fiat does a Mini, slavishly copying the previous generation. Whatever has happened to creativity and originality in car design ...

I would agree that creativity and originality does seem to be lacking across the industry.  However, Fiat did such a brilliant job on the 500 that I've always felt that it would be an almost impossible act to follow!  I've never regarded the BMW Mini with such esteem, and the two later attempts just got worse!

mrking

8 June 2020
streaky wrote:

abkq wrote:

Fiat does a Mini, slavishly copying the previous generation. Whatever has happened to creativity and originality in car design ...

I would agree that creativity and originality does seem to be lacking across the industry.  However, Fiat did such a brilliant job on the 500 that I've always felt that it would be an almost impossible act to follow!  I've never regarded the BMW Mini with such esteem, and the two later attempts just got worse!

 

Totally agree, this is a car bought with the heart rather than the head and none the worse for that. Well done them for not making it something big and fat and generic, like the mini has become. My family members and friends who are 500 owners love them with a passion far beyond what a small, front wheel drive euro hackback should install.

