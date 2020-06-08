New Fiat 500e hatchback: electric city car to cost £26,995

Fiat has unveiled the hatchback version of the new electric 500, which is now available to order in the UK priced from £26,995.

The Italian firm unveiled the convertible version of the reinvented city car in March, and has now shown the hard-roof version for the first time. As with the convertible, the 500 hatchback will initially be offered with a high-spec ‘La Prima’ special edition, with lower-price versions set to follow.

The 500 hatchback features a 42kWh battery to offer a WLTP-certified range of up to 199 miles, and is fitted with a 85kW fast charging system that can given an 80% charge in 35 minutes. The £26,995 price – after the government’s plug-in car grant – also includes the installation of a 7.4kW easyWallbox charger. By comparison, the similarly specced convertible costs £29,000.

As with the convertible 500, the new car has a top speed of 93mph and a 0-62mph time of nine seconds. It can achieve 0-31mph in 3.1sec.

The La Prima-spec hatchback comes with a panoramic glasswork roof, full LED headlights, 17in diamond-cut wheels and chrome-plated side panel inserts. It will be offered with three exclusive paint colours. Inside, there is eco-leather upholstery on the dashboard and seats, and the latest version of Fiat’s UConnect 5 infotainment system.

The 500 is also fitted with a number of driver assistance systems that Fiat claims gives it level-two autonomous driving, including adaptive cruise control, lane centring, intelligent speed assist and urban blindspot detection.

