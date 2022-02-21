New Ferrari Purosangue SUV: new official preview image

Ferrari is preparing to enter the performance SUV ring in 2022 and has previewed the Purosangue's design in an image posted on Instagram.

The image, which has been brightened by Autocar, shows the new car's front end in classic Ferrari Rosso Corsa, with a raised bonnet, sleek lights and wide air intakes.

The Purosangue was previously spotted on the social media platform after a series of images - supposedly from a private facility - allegedly leaked its front and rear. Ferrari refused to comment at the time, and it remains unclear where the images were originally posted.

Ferrari is clearly banking on the mystery of the SUV, accompanying the Instagram post with a caption reading: "You’ve heard the rumours… and we’re delighted to confirm they’re true (some of them). All will be revealed later this year."

Short overhangs and a long, low bonnet are among its other defining characteristics, hinting at a maintained focus on big power and keen handling for Maranello's first SUV.

Importantly, the low leading edge of the bonnet hints at an engine that has been pushed further back into the chassis for improved weight distribution, in a front mid-engined set-up reminiscent of the lower-slung 812 Superfast grand tourer.

The SUV, also known internally as the 175, is one of 15 new Ferraris announced last year and set to be launched by 2023. They will be built off two bespoke architectures giving two distinct model lines, one for mid-engined supercars, such as the F8 Tributo, and the other for front-mid-engined GT-style cars, including the new SUV.

“I’m convinced on this car and the technical concept,” Ferrari’s then chief technical officer, Michael Leiters, told Autocar in 2019. “I think we’ve found a concept and a package which is on one side a real SUV and will convince SUV customers to buy it, but on the other side there’s a huge differentiation of concept to existing SUVs.”

That concept is based around Ferrari’s ability to mix a bespoke architecture (as opposed to one shared across a wider group, such as the Volkswagen Touareg and Audi Q7-derived MLB platform used by the Bentayga and Urus) that not only endows the car with Ferrari levels of performance and dynamic ability but also the space, comfort and user-friendly cabin required of an SUV.