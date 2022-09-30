New electric Citroen C3 coming in 2023 with rugged reinvention

The next-generation Citroën C3 is set to go on sale by the middle of the decade, with styling and construction heavily influenced by the Citroën Ami quadricycle and Citroën Oli concept car.

A new C3 EV was confirmed to be in the works by branding executive Laurent Barria, who said the car will focus on “accessibility to electric mobility”, leaning on design cues and sustainability credentials exhibited by the new Oli concept car.

Barria added that it will be the first Citroën to wear the brand’s new logo, which means an official reveal is likely to take place within the next year.

Design director Pierre Leclercq has previously explained that the Ami and Oli “have to influence [Citroën’s] production cars” – hinting that its next models will borrow key ideas from each to kick off the brand’s push for sustainability and affordability.

He said “not one” idea from the Oli concept was being dismissed as a potential candidate for production cars: it is just a matter of timing. CEO Vincent Cobée added that it would take around five years for all the technology on the Oli to make it to market but some of it could be coming within months.

As such, the new C3 is likely to use a relatively small battery – although not as small as the Oli’s 40kWh unit – targeting a range of around 250 miles. However, Cobée also said he is “a dreamer but also a salesperson”, opening the door to larger batteries if demanded.

The larger Citroën e-C4 currently on sale uses a 50kWh battery (with a 45kWh usable capacity), giving an official range of 219 miles.

Any electric C3 would no doubt use a variation of the CMP architecture that underpins electric versions of the newer Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa, which are about to swap their 134bhp motors for 156bhp items and can crack a range of nearly 250 miles.