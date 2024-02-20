BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Cupra Born VZ hot hatch boosts power to 322bhp
UP NEXT
Tax hike for pick-ups reversed by UK government

New Cupra Born VZ hot hatch boosts power to 322bhp

Rear-driven electric hatch packs VW Golf R level of power and a whopping 402lb ft of torque
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
20 February 2024

Cupra has launched a hot new range-topping version of the Born, which will be the Spanish brand's most potent model when it lands in autumn.

The new Cupra Born VZ – short for 'veloz', or 'fast' in English – raises power from 228bhp in the warmed-up e-Boost variant to a Volkswagen Golf R-baiting 322bhp.

The torque increase is even more dramatic, with the rear-mounted motor now chucking out a huge 402lb ft – up from 229lb ft – to give a 0-62mph time of 5.7sec, making this the quickest car based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform.

Related articles

The Born's top speed has been increased too, from 99mph to 124mph.

Cupra claimed this boost in performance "isn't achieved by sacrificing efficiency". 

Official range is 335 miles for the new EV hot hatch, partly courtesy of a small boost in battery capacity, taking it from 77kWh to 79kWh. 

Cupra Born VZ front

The drivetrain upgrades come alongside an extensive overhaul for the chassis: there are new dampers and springs at the rear, for example, plus a tweaked front supension arrangement that Cupra said "delivers better vehicle body control".

So too has the steering system been upgraded – physically and electronically – to give a "sportier" feeling, while the retuned brakes are said to be "stiffer and more robust". 

The design changes are subtler, with the VZ marked out from its rangemates by two bespoke colour options, new designs for its wider 20in wheels and a dark chrome finish for the badges. 

The VZ is the first variant of the Born to feature the larger new 12.9in infotainment touchscreen that was rolled out to the closely related Volkswagen ID 3 last year, as well as the new illuminated climate-control slider bar. 

Cupra Born VZ seats

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid
volvo xc40 recharge review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40
7
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Cupra Born 2022 fronttrack

Cupra Born

Cupra’s first EV looks rather like a Volkswagen ID 3. Is the difference in the driving?

Read our review
Back to top

The VZ's performance focus is emphasised inside by its standard-fit bucket seats, and it gets a raft of extra equipment as standard, including a 10-speaker Sennheiser audio system, wraparound Smart Lights that react to various vehicle functions and display the car's charge level and a remote park assist function. 

Cupra has yet to give pricing for the VZ, but it will command a chunky premium over the existing £43,735 range-topper.

A hotter version of the ID 3 is also expected in the coming months, and it's due to offer broadly the same package of drivetrain and chassis upgrades as an electric alternative to the Golf GTI. 

Cupra Born VZ badge

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Cupra Born cars for sale

Cupra Born 58kWh V1 Auto 5dr
2023
£24,500
3,232miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Cupra BORN 58kWh V1 Auto 5dr
2023
£23,995
5,513miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Cupra Born E-Boost 58kWh V2 Auto 5dr
2022
£26,000
12,080miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Cupra Born 58kWh V2 Auto 5dr
2022
£23,864
17,546miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Cupra Born 58kWh V2 Auto 5dr
2023
£27,995
8,424miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Cupra Born 58kWh V1 Auto 5dr
2022
£21,991
19,568miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Cupra Born 58kWh V1 Auto 5dr
2022
£19,495
31,420miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Cupra Born 58kWh V1 Auto 5dr
2022
£23,157
6,976miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Cupra Born 58kWh V2 Auto 5dr
2022
£24,499
10,615miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 118 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid
volvo xc40 recharge review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40
7
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews