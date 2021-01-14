New Citroen e-Berlingo electric van has 171-mile range

BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroën has launched a fully electric version of its Berlingo van, with a 136bhp motor and claimed 171-mile range.

Called the e-Berlingo, it is the first of three electric vans the PSA Group will launch this year - in line with its aim of completely electrifying its line-up by 2025 - arriving ahead of its mechanically identical Peugeot e-Partner and Vauxhall Combo-e siblings.

All three versions will spawn passenger-carrying MPV variants, as is the case with their combustion-powered counterparts.

The e-Berlingo - along with its Vauxhall and Peugeot siblings - sits atop PSA’s EV-compatible e-CMP platform, which also underpins the Vauxhall Corsa-e, Peugeot e-208 and new Citroën e-C4.

It is powered by a 136bhp electric motor and a water-cooled 50kWh lithium ion battery, giving the e-Berlingo an 84mph top speed and claimed 171-mile range. As standard, the battery enables 100kW rapid charging, meaning that the e-Berlingo can be recharged from empty to 80% capacity in 30 minutes.

Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée said: “The Citroën Berlingo van is renowned for its practicality and usability. By adopting the best electric vehicle technology, it now offers professional users a zero-emissions solution.”

To this end, load-carrying capacity is unchanged from the combustion-engined models, with a maximum capacity of 4400 litres and an 800kg payload.

The e-Berlingo offers three driving modes. Normal mode limits power to 109bhp for everyday driving. Eco mode restricts power to 82bhp and reduces heating and air conditioning to preserve energy. Power mode enables the van’s full 136bhp.

Citroën has yet to announce pricing for the e-Berlingo, but orders will open soon ahead of first UK deliveries between October and December.

Read our review

Car review
Citroen Berlingo 2018 road test review - hero front

Citroen Berlingo

Citroen's boxy, slightly quirky van-based car returns to top form in only its third iteration in more than two decades

adrian888 14 January 2021

Is that range with the van empty in summer or full on a cold snowy day in winter....? Simply do not beleive the range figures are any where near real world usage. 

