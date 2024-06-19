The new Citroën C3 Aircross has gone on sale as one of the UK market's cheapest seven-seaters, priced from £21,005 with three rows.

That price is beaten by the Dacia Jogger at £18,295 in its bare-bones Essential form, but as standard the C3 Aircross gets luxuries including a 10.25in touchscreen, 17in alloy wheels and a USB-C port for third-row passengers.

At 4.39m long, the C3 Aircross is the smallest seven-seater currently on sale.

With seven seats fitted (a £765 option), the boot is reduced from 460 to 330 litres; and with the third row up, luggage space is virtually non-existent (pictured below).

The C3 Aircross starts at £20,240 with five seats, Stellantis’s ubiquitous 100bhp turbo petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox.

The range tops out at £25,740 in Max trim, which is exclusively sold with a 136bhp mild-hybrid powertrain and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Max trim adds heated seats, a heated windscreen, additional body colour options, wireless smartphone charging and extra parking sensors.

The electric ë-C3 Aircross opens at £22,990 and can't be had in seven-seat form.

It's currently offered with just one 111bhp, 44kWh powertrain, giving it a range of 186 miles – down 17 miles on the smaller ë-C3.

A larger battery option will become available later this year, boosting range to more than 250 miles.

That price, just £2500 more than for the equivalent ICE C3 Aircross, undercuts the new Ford Puma Gen-E by around £7000 and the smaller MG 4 EV by £4000, albeit offering fewer miles.

The ë-C3 range tops out at £24,990 in Max trim.