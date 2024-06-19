The new Citroën C3 Aircross has gone on sale as one of the UK market's cheapest seven-seaters, priced from £21,005 with three rows.
That price is beaten by the Dacia Jogger at £18,295 in its bare-bones Essential form, but as standard the C3 Aircross gets luxuries including a 10.25in touchscreen, 17in alloy wheels and a USB-C port for third-row passengers.
At 4.39m long, the C3 Aircross is the smallest seven-seater currently on sale.
With seven seats fitted (a £765 option), the boot is reduced from 460 to 330 litres; and with the third row up, luggage space is virtually non-existent (pictured below).
The C3 Aircross starts at £20,240 with five seats, Stellantis’s ubiquitous 100bhp turbo petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox.
The range tops out at £25,740 in Max trim, which is exclusively sold with a 136bhp mild-hybrid powertrain and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Max trim adds heated seats, a heated windscreen, additional body colour options, wireless smartphone charging and extra parking sensors.
The electric ë-C3 Aircross opens at £22,990 and can't be had in seven-seat form.
It's currently offered with just one 111bhp, 44kWh powertrain, giving it a range of 186 miles – down 17 miles on the smaller ë-C3.
A larger battery option will become available later this year, boosting range to more than 250 miles.
That price, just £2500 more than for the equivalent ICE C3 Aircross, undercuts the new Ford Puma Gen-E by around £7000 and the smaller MG 4 EV by £4000, albeit offering fewer miles.
The ë-C3 range tops out at £24,990 in Max trim.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Insane low price but it's disappointing there's no photo of the two rear seats, they must be tiny and leave next to no luggage room.
Fair point. Have now added one above!
This is the kind of car all mainstream car makers should be selling (assuming it will be as attractively priced as the new C3) and not overpriced "moved upmarket" squashy-dashboard cars with little else to justify their ridiculously high prices.
Fingers crossed it's reliable, has more than the C3's 90bhp and those third row seats can be used by more than small children.
Looks like Citroen didn't allow pictures of the interior at the event, except of the dashboard. If there was plenty of third-row legroom and a decent size boot, with all the seats up, surely they would want that to be shown-off.
Did it need to get so big? Its not far off the length of the C5 Aircross, but I guess they're planning on increasing the size of that too. After all, bigger is better.