New Chevrolet Corvette Convertible gets folding hard-top

Two months after Chevrolet revealed its new 'C8' Corvette Stingray coupé, the brand has pulled the covers off the convertible version.
Continuing the theme of going against tradition with the latest model, not only is it the first mid-engined Corvette drop-top, but it's also the first to use a solid folding roof.
Said to have been engineered “first and foremost” as a drop-top, the new Corvette variant features a two-piece roof powered by six electric motors. It can be activated at vehicle speeds of up to 30mph and retract in 16sec. Chevrolet claims the use of electric motors instead of a hydraulic system improves reliability.
The roof itself, made of composite panels, is said to provide “a quieter cabin, increased security and a cleaner look” than previous soft-tops. It also avoids the usual practicality compromises of a roof of this type, meaning that the car is still able to accommodate two sets of golf clubs in the boot and keeps its front storage compartment.
eseaton
Very hard to argue with that
Very hard to argue with that price. Normally aspirated as well.
If there was a manual option, I would be out of excuses.
Mariam Cardus
Cersai Lannister
Oddly compelling
I try to avoid a nationalistic bias for or against cars. Indeed, I love American cars in the right environment. Previously that had been North America only, but the Mustang has shrunk and European cars more corpulent and the gap has closed. The current Camera is a sharp-handling car that would surprise many, although it is a little too pricey in its home market.
The worry is that the new Vette will be exported with the old GM attitude that they can premium price. Every time GM tried relaunching Caddy in Europe they assumed that there was a demand and willingness to pay above the class norms. I'm hoping this new Vetta isn't blighted the same way in Europe and it becomes a bargain - it looks way nicer as a convertible than a coupe. I hope that it's 911-competitive and well priced, it would be nice to see the car break through in Europe.
Peter Cavellini
Is it just me?
Maybe it's because I see a lot of Car images?, but this Corvette looks a lot like a McLaren 720S...?, is that good?...
Peter Cavellini.
