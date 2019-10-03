New Chevrolet Corvette Convertible gets folding hard-top

Chevrolet unveils first hard-top and mid-engined convertible in the Corvette's 66-year history
3 October 2019

Two months after Chevrolet revealed its new 'C8' Corvette Stingray coupé, the brand has pulled the covers off the convertible version.

Continuing the theme of going against tradition with the latest model, not only is it the first mid-engined Corvette drop-top, but it's also the first to use a solid folding roof. 

Said to have been engineered “first and foremost” as a drop-top, the new Corvette variant features a two-piece roof powered by six electric motors. It can be activated at vehicle speeds of up to 30mph and retract in 16sec. Chevrolet claims the use of electric motors instead of a hydraulic system improves reliability.

The roof itself, made of composite panels, is said to provide “a quieter cabin, increased security and a cleaner look” than previous soft-tops. It also avoids the usual practicality compromises of a roof of this type, meaning that the car is still able to accommodate two sets of golf clubs in the boot and keeps its front storage compartment. 

The roof also features an electric rear window, which Chevrolet claims to have optimised to reduce air recirculation and wind noise. The convertible deploys the same rear spoiler available as part of the coupé’s Z51 Performance Package, with the firm claiming an identical drag coefficient as the coupé. 

The 6.2-litre small-blog ‘LT2’ naturally aspirated V8 is unchanged, putting out 495bhp and 470lb ft of torque. No official stats have been provided, but reports from the US claim the performance figures are broadly the same as the coupé's.

Autocar understands that there is a plan to bring the Corvette to the UK in right-hand-drive form next year and it’s likely that the convertible will come, too. It commands a premium of £6000 over the coupé, putting its US price at $67,495 (around £55,000).

4

eseaton

3 October 2019

Very hard to argue with that price.  Normally aspirated as well.  

 

If there was a manual option, I would be out of excuses.

Mariam Cardus

3 October 2019
Cersai Lannister

3 October 2019

I try to avoid a nationalistic bias for or against cars. Indeed, I love American cars in the right environment. Previously that had been North America only, but the Mustang has shrunk and European cars more corpulent and the gap has closed. The current Camera is a sharp-handling car that would surprise many, although it is a little too pricey in its home market.

The worry is that the new Vette will be exported with the old GM attitude that they can premium price. Every time GM tried relaunching Caddy in Europe they assumed that there was a demand and willingness to pay above the class norms. I'm hoping this new Vetta isn't blighted the same way in Europe and it becomes a bargain - it looks way nicer as a convertible than a coupe. I hope that it's 911-competitive and well priced, it would be nice to see the car break through in Europe.

Peter Cavellini

3 October 2019

 Maybe it's because I see a lot of Car images?, but this Corvette looks a lot like a McLaren 720S...?, is that good?...

Peter Cavellini.

