New Chevrolet Corvette Convertible gets folding hard-top

Two months after Chevrolet revealed its new 'C8' Corvette Stingray coupé, the brand has pulled the covers off the convertible version.

Continuing the theme of going against tradition with the latest model, not only is it the first mid-engined Corvette drop-top, but it's also the first to use a solid folding roof.

Said to have been engineered “first and foremost” as a drop-top, the new Corvette variant features a two-piece roof powered by six electric motors. It can be activated at vehicle speeds of up to 30mph and retract in 16sec. Chevrolet claims the use of electric motors instead of a hydraulic system improves reliability.

The roof itself, made of composite panels, is said to provide “a quieter cabin, increased security and a cleaner look” than previous soft-tops. It also avoids the usual practicality compromises of a roof of this type, meaning that the car is still able to accommodate two sets of golf clubs in the boot and keeps its front storage compartment.