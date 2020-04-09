New Caterham Super Seven 1600 revives spirit of the Seventies

Retro-styled take on the entry-level 270 offers bespoke body design and distinctive engine note
Felix Page Autocar writer
9 April 2020

Caterham has revealed the new Super Seven 1600 as a retro-inspired take on its flagship open-wheel sports car

Available to order now, the new model draws on the British brand’s heritage, as did the limited-run Sprint and Super Sprint models from 2016 and 2017. Unlike those cars, though, it is a permanent addition to the Caterham line-up.

The Super Seven 1600 is powered by the same 1.6-litre Ford Sigma engine as the brand’s entry-level 270 model, meaning it can crack the 0-62mph sprint in around five seconds and hit a top speed of 122mph. 

Mechanical changes are limited to the addition of DCOE throttle body injectors - said to provide a "distinctive growl" reminiscent of 1970s rally cars - and chrome-finished K&N air filters, which complement the car’s retro-inspired styling. 

The new arrival - available in standard and wider SV form - retains the Seven's familiar silhouette but can be told apart from existing models by a raft of bespoke design elements. The most obvious of these are its unique flared front wings, as worn by early Caterham models, which extend from the headlights back to the bulkhead. 

There’s also a spare wheel carrier at the rear and alloy wheels that replicate the eight-spoke design common to British sports cars in the 1970s. The model can be specified with a choice of seven heritage-inspired paint schemes. 

Inside, it gains a wood-rimmed steering wheel and tailored leather upholstery. 

Caterham CEO Graham McDonald said: “Both of our most recent retro-inspired Sevens – the Sprint and Super Sprint – sold out in record time so we know the appeal for these cars is strong.

“We’re excited to introduce the most powerful Super Seven ever built, a reimagining of a true modern icon, delivering exactly what the original was designed to offer – a focus on driving feel and race-inspired upgrades but with some touches of luxury to the finishes.”

Prices begin at £33,495 for a full build kit, but Caterham will assemble the car for an additional £2395.

