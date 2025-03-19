BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New BYD Dolphin Surf bound for UK as sub-£20k EV
UP NEXT
Nissan GB names new sales director

New BYD Dolphin Surf bound for UK as sub-£20k EV

Seagull EV will be renamed the Dolphin Surf and upgraded when it goes on sale in the UK later this year

Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
21 March 2025

The BYD Dolphin Surf will be one of the cheapest electric cars in the UK when it goes on sale later this year.

Known simply as the Seagull in China, where it costs the equivalent of around £8000, the model will be made more sophisticated for its launch in Europe and the UK, including added safety technology.

BYD's executive vice-president Stella Li said that while the Dolphin Surf might "not be the cheapest" on sale, it would "be the best value".

Related articles

It's not expected to cost less than the £15,000 Dacia Spring, the current cheapest electric car on sale, but is likely to undercut the likes of the Fiat Grande Panda and Citroën ë-C3 and cost less than £20,000 with a range in excess of 200 miles, too.

In China, it's offered with a choice of 30kWh or 38kWh battery packs, giving ranges of 190 miles and 252 miles, according to the country's CLTC testing regime. There is also a choice of 74bhp and 100bhp motors.

The model is also known as the Dolphin Mini in some markets, but Dolphin Surf has been chosen as the name for launch in the UK and Europe.

Before the Dolphin Surf will be the imminent launch of the Sealion 7, the seventh model in BYD's UK range and the sixth electric car.

UK country manager Bono Ge said BYD would go from 62 dealers now to 120 by the end of the year. The target is around 150-170 dealers longer term, a number similar to the likes of Ford and Vauxhall.

Ge said BYD would surpass last year's UK sales of 8700 by the end of this month, but declined to say how many cars the company expected to sell in 2025, or what the long-term target was.

Given BYD's goal is to be the world's largest car maker and the UK is seen as a key market for it, sales in excess of 100,000 will surely be the target to become a top-five challenger here. Ge said BYD's brand awareness increased from 1% at the start of 2024 to 31% at the end of it.

BYD has also launched its own-brand 1360kW chargers with two charging guns as a rival to Tesla’s Supercharger network. Li said there was an ambition to launch these in the UK but that this was some way off.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Suzuki Swift lead
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
Vauxhall Mokka front three quarter
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
BYD sealion 7 front cornering
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7
Skoda Octavia
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
8
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
aston martin dbs 770 review 2023 01 cornering front
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
10
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
BYD Dolphin 2024 lead

BYD Dolphin

Chinese giant’s second UK offering brings long range and impressive practicality to the small EV class at a very keen price

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used BYD Dolphin cars for sale

 BYD Dolphin 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2023
£22,250
3,702miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Dolphin 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2023
£21,100
5,915miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Dolphin 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2023
£21,000
6,101miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Dolphin 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2024
£23,590
1,254miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Dolphin 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2023
£21,190
5,504miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Dolphin 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2023
£21,290
5,386miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Dolphin 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2023
£21,390
3,639miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Dolphin 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2023
£21,290
4,798miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Dolphin 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2024
£23,195
1,110miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 71 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 21 March 2025
Personally I don’t care what they call it, it’s just great to see another small , affordable and distinctive looking EV enter the market. But on the subject of names, I think that the brand BYD (build you dreams) is a rather bigger problem than the model name.
jason_recliner 20 March 2025
Great looking little thing. I really like it, would be perfect for a young girl.
Stockholm Calling 20 March 2025
Maybe they could name it as the BYD Cavellini?

Latest Reviews

Suzuki Swift lead
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
Vauxhall Mokka front three quarter
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
BYD sealion 7 front cornering
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7
Skoda Octavia
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
8
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
aston martin dbs 770 review 2023 01 cornering front
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
10
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review

View all car reviews