New Audi RS4 Competition priced from £84,600

The Audi RS4 Avant and has been dialled up to offer enhanced dynamics and a louder soundtrack in new, limited-edition Competition guise.

The hardcore new variant of the sports estate arrived in German dealerships in July but British buyers have to wait until September to place an order for the £84,600 model.

All 75 UK-spec Competition cars are marked out by Sebring Crystal Black paint, black badging and carbon-effect exterior trim, plus bespoke 20in wheels wrapped in sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres.

The interior is similarly decked out with black trim elements.

It's the modifications to the chassis that most obviously set the Competition apart, though.

The ride height is 10mm lower than standard and can be brought down a further 10mm manually. The spring rate has been increased, the stabilisers stiffened and three-way adjustable dampers installed to "heighten the general driving experience and help shorten lap times".

Audi claims an enhanced differential boosts handling performance further, courtesy of a software tweak that sends more power rearward in corners.

Power from the car's twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 remains at 444bhp, but 0.2sec has been shaved off its 0-62mph sprint time – to 3.9sec – thanks to a gearbox tune providing quicker shifts.

Rounding off the package is a bespoke RS sports exhaust with matt black tips, which is less insulated from the cabin and thus gives a "more intense sound pattern".

The removal of some of the engine bay's soundproofing also provides an 8kg weight reduction.

An Audi RS5 Competition with similar upgrades is also available in mainland Europe, but this will not be sold in the UK.