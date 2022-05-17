New Audi RS4 Competition priced from £84,600

The Audi RS4 Avant and has been dialled up to offer enhanced dynamics and a louder soundtrack in new, limited-edition Competition guise.
The hardcore new variant of the sports estate arrived in German dealerships in July but British buyers have to wait until September to place an order for the £84,600 model.
All 75 UK-spec Competition cars are marked out by Sebring Crystal Black paint, black badging and carbon-effect exterior trim, plus bespoke 20in wheels wrapped in sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres.
The interior is similarly decked out with black trim elements.
It's the modifications to the chassis that most obviously set the Competition apart, though.
The ride height is 10mm lower than standard and can be brought down a further 10mm manually. The spring rate has been increased, the stabilisers stiffened and three-way adjustable dampers installed to "heighten the general driving experience and help shorten lap times".
Audi claims an enhanced differential boosts handling performance further, courtesy of a software tweak that sends more power rearward in corners.
Power from the car's twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 remains at 444bhp, but 0.2sec has been shaved off its 0-62mph sprint time – to 3.9sec – thanks to a gearbox tune providing quicker shifts.
Rounding off the package is a bespoke RS sports exhaust with matt black tips, which is less insulated from the cabin and thus gives a "more intense sound pattern".
The removal of some of the engine bay's soundproofing also provides an 8kg weight reduction.
An Audi RS5 Competition with similar upgrades is also available in mainland Europe, but this will not be sold in the UK.
After the team signed this design off did they all go to the soft play centre for a party to celebrate the director's 8th birthday? It's just such a caricature of a car now that it's not even funny.
Oh dear. Yet another "Competition" model. I thought they were stupid on BMWs, now Audi have to be a bunch of sheep and copy them.
This ridiculous "Competition" thing is as pointless as all those awful "Black" editions so many manufacturers sold not so long ago. It's lame. It's meaningless. Please, just STOP.
So, they've been on a diet, lost a few Kilos, had a facelift and a few cosmetic enhancements, painted in the now popular flat grey,oh!, and charged more for this limited run, they're only a tenth or so quicker and sit about 10mm lower all for better Track times, don't know about the rest of us but, driving round a track can't be good a road Car,and, what about Car insurance?, is track days covered?, or do you just not tell them?
Yea cause the average buyer of kin quick 70k+ car expects his insurance to cover him for track days, hardly the reposonsibility of Audi to tell drivers about insurance round Brands, do BMW when you buy a M3 Peter.
More gibberish from Peter. BTW
"Car" is "car" how many more times! LOL
Maybe he is a fan of Car magazine, and he is getting in subtle references? Perhaps he drives everywhere in Top Gear" (geddit?).
I don't know why he keeps writing car with a capital C either. Perhaps he is just a buffoon?
At least he's Consistent!
It was the best of times and the worst of times?, the underlying question was...would you put your daily ride round a track?.
Those times have moved on Peter. The question now is whether Just Saying would put their Car round a track, or whether they would put their car round a track.
So, what about the rest? , not agree with my opinion?