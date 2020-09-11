New Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback: production version spotted

Audi's fourth electric SUV, the Q4 E-tron Sportback, has been caught in disguise on public roads for the first time ahead of it going on sale in 2021.

The Tesla Model Y rival will be sold in both normal and Sportback coupé form. The former was first previewed by a concept at the 2019 Geneva motor show, while the latter was shown in concept form this July.

Original intentions were for both variants to go on sale at roughly the same time in the first half of 2021. However, it's not clear if the impact of the pandemic will cause delays to that schedule.

Although in disguise, this prototype makes it clear that the production model will stick fairly closely to the concept. Details such as the clamshell bonnet, blanked-off front grille and LED daytime running lights are recognisable, as is the roofline sloping down steeply to the tailgate.

At the back we can see and Audi A2-style spoiler cutting through the windscreen – another detail retained from the concept. Some of the bolder surfacing details appear to have been toned down, however.

Details of its production electric powertrain have yet to emerge, but we know the concept featured four-wheel drive, thanks to two electric motors. That claimed to put out 302bhp and 306lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 6.3sec - figures that seem realistic for a production model. The rear motor is used mainly, with the front axle kicking in to redistribute torque when required.

The concept promised a range of 280 miles from an 82kWh underfloor battery. A rear-wheel-drive model was also mooted, raising that figure to 311 miles.

Audi says the maximum charging rate is 125kW for an 80% charge in 30 minutes.

