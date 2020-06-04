New Audi A6 50 TFSI e hybrid revealed with 34-mile EV range

Audi has expanded its range of plug-in hybrids with the launch of the A6 50 TFSI e, which is now available to order in the UK.

Priced from £52,790, the new arrival takes its power from a 249bhp 2.0-litre petrol four-cylinder and a 141bhp electric motor for a combined system output of 295bhp and 332lb ft. That’s slightly less power than the already launched A6 55 TFSI e, which packs 362bhp from an uprated version of the same set-up.

Like the existing car, which is yet to go on sale in the UK, the 50 TFSI e can travel 34 miles, and at speeds of up to 84mph, on electric power alone. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in 5.5sec and top speed is a claimed 152mph.

Drivers can choose from three drive modes: EV for electric-only running, Hybrid to use both the combustion engine and electric motor in tandem, and Hold, which conserves available electric energy for later use.

Audi claims a 2.5-hour charging time from a 7kW wall charger for the hybrid’s lithium ion battery pack, which is mounted under the floor towards the rear of the car. The myAudi smartphone app can be used to schedule charging times to avoid peak electricity usage periods, as well as pre-setting the climate control.

Visually, the TFSI e is almost indistinguishable from the non-electrified standard A6, save for the addition of a charging port. Standard equipment on the entry-level Sport trim includes 18in alloy wheels, Audi’s latest MMI twin-touchscreen infotainment system, a Virtual Cockpit digital display, Amazon Alexa voice control and smartphone compatibility.

S Line and Black Edition trims gain features such as electrically adjustable sports seats, black headlining, stainless steel pedals and aluminium interior trim. Top-rung Vorsprung trim is specific for the UK and features power doors, electric steering wheel adjustment, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and a panoramic sunroof.

Read more

Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSIe quattro PHEV arrives with 362bhp​

Audi launches Q5 TFSI e plug-in hybrid

New Audi E-tron 50: entry-level EV SUV priced from £59,900​