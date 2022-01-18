BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Aston Martin DBX variant is "world's most powerful luxury SUV"
Rimac Technology to develop EV tech as standalone company

New Aston Martin DBX variant is "world's most powerful luxury SUV"

Gaydon previews a new addition to the DBX range that promises a snarling V8 soundtrack
18 January 2022

Aston Martin is preparing to reveal a hot new version of its DBX, which it says will be "the world's most powerful luxury SUV".

Scheduled for an unveiling on 1 February, the new model will be the range-topping performance version of the DBX promised by Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers last year. 

The company has yet to disclose how much more potent than the standard DBX it will be, but a 600bhp-plus output is expected, given the existing model packs 542bhp. 

One likely scenario is that the DBX 'S' – as it could be called, in line with traditional Aston Martin nomenclature – will take some 630bhp from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 running in the same state of tune as it does in Mercedes-AMG's GT 63 S super-saloon.

 

 

Previously, it was thought that the DBX could play host to the 6.0-litre V12 from its DB11 and DBS sibling models, but recently spotted prototypes hint at a less subtle engineering overhaul, and an official teaser video hints at a distinctive V8 growl.

The model will be introduced as part of a push to create a comprehensive family of DBX models, much like rival Porsche has done with the Cayenne. It arrives following the recent launch of a straight-six-powered mild-hybrid model for the Chinese market, and is expected to be followed by additional variants - possibly including a seven-seater and a coupé. 

Alongside a substantial power boost, the new DBX will be marked out from the standard car by way of a chassis overhaul aimed at improving its dynamic behaviour; bigger brakes, stiffer suspension and stickier rubber are among the most likely upgrades.

It will also no doubt sit lower and feature a more aggressive bodykit than the existing DBX, which is more overtly focused on long-distance refinement. 

While the DBX is unlikely to receive Aston's V12, that engine will be deployed in a new edition of the Vantage coupé - the last model to wear the Vantage V12 nameplate - which is also due in the coming months.

Advertisement

Phewitt21 18 January 2022

Even the GT63s engine wouldn't make it most powerful luxury SUV as the URus is still more powerful.

the interior Tech on the cars is woeful for the price point and not in keeping with the brands aspirations

 

BlahBlah43 18 January 2022
I would be more impressed if Aston installed a Pioneer head unit inside so the tech can be from this decade
PB1975XS 18 January 2022

"The world's most powerful luxury SUV"?! Not even close. It looks like it will have half the power(!) of the Tesla Model X Plaid which has 1,020hp and 2.5s 0-60. Even the Standard Model X has more power at 670hp.

Even the use of the word "luxury" doesn't justify the claim.....

