New Alpine A110 Legende GT brings 292bhp, bespoke design

Alpine has unveiled an updated Légende GT version of its A110 flagship, which combines a range of new design elements and upgraded equipment with the top-rung 292bhp engine from the A110 S.

The new machine, a successor to the Légende GT 2020 edition released last year, will be limited to 300 units across Europe and is priced from £61,655.

While the previous Légende GT 2020 featured the standard 249bhp powertrain, the new version will be powered by the upgraded 1.8-litre turbocharged engine found in the A110 S. The car is fitted with a sports exhaust and high-performance braking system. The 0-62mph sprint takes 4.4sec and the top speed is 155mph.

Two new design combinations are available, with the option of Mercury Silver exterior paint teamed with black leather bucket seats and grey stitching, or Abyss Blue exterior paint partnered with Amber Brown leather bucket seats.

All 2021 Légende GT models feature pale gold Alpine monograms, 18in alloy wheels, gold brake calipers and LED rear lights. Carbonfibre elements can be found within the cabin, with a copper weave and a numbered plaque below the centre console to display the car’s model number. Other standard equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and Focal audio system.

The A110 Légende GT 2021 is available now in the UK, with customers able to place their orders using the Alpine app.

