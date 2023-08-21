BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale revealed with V6 and EV options
Manual Volkswagen Golf GTI bows out with special edition in US

New Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale revealed with V6 and EV options

Alfa’s first supercar in years is also its first electric car – and a £2.6m tribute to one of its most famous racers
Jonathan Bryce
News
4 mins read
30 August 2023

The long-awaited Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar has been revealed as a head-turning reincarnation of a 1960s racing legend that offers the choice of V6 or electric power. 

Developed with an eye on minimalism while being sympathetic to the original 33 Stradale's features, Alfa Romeo's first supercar since the 8C Competizione spearheads a series of ‘fuoriserie’ (custom-built) Alfa Romeo limited editions, all of which will be designed to showcase the brand at its best while paying tribute to its heritage.

As a nod to its name, just 33 examples of the Stradale will be produced, each allocated to a specially selected customer who respects "the car's history and iconicity”. They sold out within weeks of the first sketches being shown to prospective customers at the 2022 Monza Grand Prix.

Prices are understood to have started at €3 million (£2.6m) apiece, making this the most expensive Alfa Romeo yet. Buyers were offered the choice of two powertrains: a 739bhp EV or a mid-rear-mounted 641bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6. 

The electric powertrain is the first to be used by any Alfa Romeo and is claimed to be paired with a battery that’s large enough for a range of 280 miles on the WLTP cycle - though further details remain to be confirmed. 

It uses a tri-motor four-wheel drive set-up similar to that featured in the new Granturismo Folgore from sibling brand Maserati. Like that car, it is also available with a petrol V6.

The Alfa's combustion powerplant  is an updated version of the 2.9-litre unit used in the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglios, albeit bored out and boosted by 131bhp. It drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, with no manual offered. 

In either electric or petrol guise, the 33 Stradale promises a 0-62mph time of less than three seconds and a top speed of 207mph (a more name-appropriate 333kph). 

Drivers can choose between Strada (road) and Pista (track) mode. Alfa Romeo said it had the "amibitious" goal of ensuring the car was as at home on track as on the road, thus giving the driver a more comfortable ride in road mode with slower throttle response, softer suspension and – on the V6 car – exhaust valves that don't open until 5000rpm. Track mode, meanwhile, sharpens the throttle response, stiffens its front and rear double-wishbone suspension and keeps the exhaust valve open constantly.

Manoeuvrability on road and track is helped by a four-wheel steering system that has been developed in-house by Alfa Romeo and is described as "semi-virtual". The firm claims this aids precision and can filter out rough road surfaces to make the driver feel more comfortable.

Stopping power comes from carbon-ceramic ventilated Brembos, with six-piston calipers at the front and four-pots at the rear. 

To help keep weight down, the 33 Stradale's monocoque chassis is made out of carbonfibre and its body frame from aluminium. The window frames are also carbonfibre and lightweight door hinges are fitted for the Stradale’s striking butterfly doors.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said: "With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the brand and make the Alfisti fandom proud. 

“Such a result could only have been achieved thanks to the expertise, hard work and passion of our team. This is the brand's first'fuoriserie' car since 1969, and I promise it won't be the last."

In the design of the 33 Stradale, Alfa Romeo has tried to match the proportions of the original car as closely as possible. From the front, it uses the familiar 'V' shaped grille, called the Scudetto Shield, with an overall profile optimised for aerodynamics and “necessary beauty”, the brand claims.

The emphasis on aerodynamics includes the use of an air intake integrated into the headlights and a rear spoiler directing air into the side intakes to make the car as slippery as possible.

As with the exterior, its cockpit employs lightweight materials such as aluminium and carbonfibre, while extensive use of Alcantara reinforces its supercar billing.

Imparato previously told Autocar that Alfa would ensure its interiors remain "driver-centric", and the 33 Stradale cements this pledge with very few buttons hosted on the centre console, and a 3D head-up display (said to be an industry-first) serving as the main digital interface, designed to distract the driver as little as possible.

The steering wheel does without buttons entirely, with certain physical controls instead mounted above the driver’s head on the ceiling - a feature that, Alfa says, is designed to make the interior feel like an aeroplane cockpit. 

The seats, meanwhile, are inspired by those in the original 33 Stradale.

In keeping with the pure and simple ethos, just two specifications are available – Tributo and Alfa Corse – and three colours: blue, red, and a white and red livery paying tribute to the design of the 33 Stradale racer.

"Every detail is designed to create an exclusive and engaging environment, maintaining the aesthetic and technical heritage of the 1967 33 Stradale," said Alfa Romeo.

Each car has been designed to be different from the last, to the extent that buyers can even select the last eight digits of their car’s VIN number. Further modifications are available for the grille, rear badge and air intakes.

The cars will be produced by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, the same Italian coachbuilder responsible for the Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta, Aston Martin DB5, and Maserati 3500 GT.

Big Stu 30 August 2023

I do welcome a move away from the enlarged 'shield' design language from the 8c though.  They tried to shoehorn it on to too many cars, not always successfully.

Big Stu 30 August 2023

It's usually a requirement for an Alfa Romeo (especially a super / hyper-car) to be beautiful but this has failed. Some very awkward angles and details.  Doesn't look as good as the most recent 8c.

tuga 30 August 2023
A car most people will never see, never have a chance to buy, already sold out to "enthusiasts" who will store them in a warehouse somewhere mostly undriven.

Can't care about it.

Also, did Zagato have a hand in this?

