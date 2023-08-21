New Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale revealed with V6 and EV options

The long-awaited Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar has been revealed as a head-turning reincarnation of a 1960s racing legend that offers the choice of V6 or electric power.

Developed with an eye on minimalism while being sympathetic to the original 33 Stradale's features, Alfa Romeo's first supercar since the 8C Competizione spearheads a series of ‘fuoriserie’ (custom-built) Alfa Romeo limited editions, all of which will be designed to showcase the brand at its best while paying tribute to its heritage.

As a nod to its name, just 33 examples of the Stradale will be produced, each allocated to a specially selected customer who respects "the car's history and iconicity”. They sold out within weeks of the first sketches being shown to prospective customers at the 2022 Monza Grand Prix.

Prices are understood to have started at €3 million (£2.6m) apiece, making this the most expensive Alfa Romeo yet. Buyers were offered the choice of two powertrains: a 739bhp EV or a mid-rear-mounted 641bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6.

The electric powertrain is the first to be used by any Alfa Romeo and is claimed to be paired with a battery that’s large enough for a range of 280 miles on the WLTP cycle - though further details remain to be confirmed.

It uses a tri-motor four-wheel drive set-up similar to that featured in the new Granturismo Folgore from sibling brand Maserati. Like that car, it is also available with a petrol V6.

The Alfa's combustion powerplant is an updated version of the 2.9-litre unit used in the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglios, albeit bored out and boosted by 131bhp. It drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, with no manual offered.

In either electric or petrol guise, the 33 Stradale promises a 0-62mph time of less than three seconds and a top speed of 207mph (a more name-appropriate 333kph).