BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Updated 2021 Abarth 595 priced from £17,760
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Group facing EU fine for missing 2020 CO2 target

Updated 2021 Abarth 595 priced from £17,760

Subtle facelift for Italian hot hatch ushers in new colours and rally-style upgrades
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
1 min read
22 January 2021

The Fiat 500-based Abarth 595 hot hatch has been updated for 2021 with new personalisation options and technology upgrades, and will be available to order in February from £17,760. 

The four available variants - 595, Turismo, Competizione and Esseesse - are all powered by an uprated version of Fiat's turbocharged 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine, producing between 143bhp and 178bhp.

Mechanical differences between each version are minimal, but the more focused Competizione (from £23,060) and Esseesse (£26,560) are fitted with a larger turbocharger, a mechanical self-locking differential, uprated Koni shock absorbers and Brembo brakes with lightweight aluminium callipers. 

As standard, the 595 is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox, but an automatic option with paddle shifters is available. 

Sport mode has been renamed Scorpion, in reference to the Italian brand's emblem, and the 7.0in infotainment screen has been updated to show new start-up and shut-down displays. 

The mid-range Turismo, at £20,960, offers new colour choices for its bespoke leather seats, while the Competizione features an Alcantara-upholstered dashboard and can be painted in a new matte blue colour inspired by the 1970s Fiat 131 Abarth rally car. 

A new optional set of 17in alloy wheels are modelled on those worn by the 1990s Lancia Delta Integrale. 

Elsewhere, the top-rung Esseesse gains revised innards for its Akrapovič exhaust system for an enhanced sound, LED daytime running lights are now standard across the range and a flat-bottomed steering wheel is fitted to all cars.

READ MORE

Abarth 595 review

Abarth 695 Biposto review​

Used cars for sale

 Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet 140 3dr
2015
£7,450
47,345miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet Competizione 3dr
2014
£7,800
62,025miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet 140 3dr
2015
£7,990
37,925miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet 140 Trofeo 3dr
2016
£8,200
26,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet 140 Trofeo 3dr
2016
£8,799
14,131miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet Turismo 3dr
2015
£8,999
24,925miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet Competizione 3dr
2014
£8,999
44,686miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet 145 3dr
2017
£9,000
46,619miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Abarth 595 1.4 T-jet Turismo 3dr
2015
£9,121
32,071miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Crossland frontcorner
Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo 130 2021 UK review
1 Xpeng P7 super long range Premium 2021 review hero front
Xpeng P7 Super Long Range Premium 2021 review
1 Hyundai Tucson MHEV 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review
1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Fiat 500 Abarth 595 Competizione

Abarth 595 Competizione

Abarth's continued mission to turn the Fiat 500 into a hot hatch doesn't lack enthusiasm, but is missing the refinement seen in its more well-rounded rivals

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
superstevie 22 January 2021

I test drove one when they were launched, loved it! Ended up getting a Mini, only because the finance deal was better. 

streaky 22 January 2021

I would like to try the "automatic" version which I presume is still a robotised manual, using it as a semi-automatic with the paddle shifts and relieving myself from pumping the clutch pedal.  I suspect though that there may be reliability issues - has anyone had any experience of these?

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Crossland frontcorner
Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo 130 2021 UK review
1 Xpeng P7 super long range Premium 2021 review hero front
Xpeng P7 Super Long Range Premium 2021 review
1 Hyundai Tucson MHEV 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review
1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review

View all latest drives