New 276bhp Hyundai Elantra N could come to Europe

Hot US-market fastback, to be revealed imminently, could be imported if there is demand for it
27 April 2021

Hyundai could expand its European-market performance offering by bringing the 276bhp Elantra N over from the US, if there is sufficient demand.

The standard Elantra, which recently entered its seventh generation, is not sold in Europe, making it unlikely that the region would receive the hot N-badged car being readied for a US launch later this year.

However, Hyundai R&D boss Albert Biermann has now sparked rumours that the firm is considering a global roll-out for the performance version, at least, which would take the N division stable to five models in Europe. 

Speaking to reporters at the reveal of the Kona N, Biermann hinted at the brand's short-term product strategy: "We are developing an Elantra N - it's already started racing in the US, and participated in the launch event of the Elantra. 

"At this point, the Elantra N is not planned for Europe and other markets, but if you can create enough demand, I will not rule out that it could be reconsidered.

"That could be an interesting next N vehicle for Europe and other markets."

Like the i30 N and Kona N, the Elantra N takes 276bhp from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which drives the front wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and 'Corner Carving' electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD). A six-speed manual will be offered in the US but is unlikely to make it to Europe. 

Full technical details remain under wraps, but Hyundai has confirmed that its next N model will arrive later this year. It has also said that it plans to expand its line-up of performance SUVs beyond the Kona, and that it is evaluating a performance EV based on the new E-GMP architecture, so it is unclear which we could see from the brand in 2021.

More certainly, the US-market Veloster N remains highly unlikely to be offered in Europe, given that the standard Veloster hatchback was withdrawn from the market in 2014, and the brand has previously confirmed it has no plans to sell the hot version outside of the US. 

si73 27 April 2021
I've always liked the veloster so think it a shame it doesn't come here in N guise.

