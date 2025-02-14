Vauxhall’s next-generation Corsa Electric will land in 2026 with a bold new look, dramatically longer range and more upmarket billing.

The new model is due to be one of the first cars to ride on parent company Stellantis’s new STLA Small platform – a replacement for the CMP architecture that underpins today’s car, as well as a host of technically related siblings from brands such as Peugeot and Jeep.

Able to accommodate hybrid powertrains but designed primarily for EVs, this new skateboard architecture has been engineered to underpin cars that range from the A segment to the C-segment, with a primary focus on Europe.

Swapping to this new platform, the seventh-generation Corsa is around 10% larger overall than the car it replaces, according to a source familiar with the new model, and is capable in electric form of travelling much farther on a charge, with a maximum range of 340 miles, up from 246 miles today.

Autocar understands the next Corsa will also be positioned with more of a premium focus while keeping its price range – between £29,000 and £36,000 – broadly in line with today’s car. This is part of a bid to steal sales from rivals such as the Renault 5 and Mini Cooper E, as well as the upcoming Volkswagen ID 2 and Cupra Raval.

The new Corsa will take heavy inspiration from Vauxhall’s radical Experimental coupé concept from 2023, chiefly at the front end, where it will completely forego vents and intakes in favour of a minimalist, smooth treatment that signals its all-electric innards.

In place of a conventional grille, the electric Corsa will feature a slick new interpretation of Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ motif. Ultra-slim LED headlights will be joined by a wraparound transparent panel that houses an illuminated badge and the sensors for the supermini’s suite of ADAS functions.

Like the 2023 concept car, the new Corsa will have a prominent vertical crease running along its bonnet and down its visage, forming a cross-shaped ‘compass’ design with the headlights. This motif will be emulated at the rear and is set to become a defining signature of new-era Vauxhall models.