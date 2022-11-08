New 2024 Maserati Quattroporte EV ramps up luxury appeal

The next-generation Maserati Quattroporte is about to be signed off ahead of its launch in 2024, when it will go on sale as a smaller, more luxurious and electric-only replacement for both the current V8 car and its Ghibli sibling.
Based on the STLA architecture that will underpin all future EVs from Maserati (and most models from its 13 Stellantis sibling brands), the Quattroporte Folgore will be the brand’s third electric car, but its first to be offered without a combustion option. As a result, it will play a key role in shaping the brand’s future as it pushes to ditch combustion power by 2030.
Giving Autocar the first details of Maserati’s hotly anticipated Porsche Taycan rival, CEO Davide Grasso said it is “unmistakably a Maserati” but also “such a disruptive design project”, suggesting it will take inspiration from the latest Granturismo and Grecale but adopt a radical new look defined by its electric underpinnings – likely to be chiefly influenced by a focus on aerodynamic efficiency.
Grasso stopped short of naming any key rivals but he suggested the new EV saloon can stand out on the basis of its overt luxury appeal and “Italian flair”, which will be crucial in cementing the firm’s credentials as a bona fide luxury brand and helping it to maintain the healthy profit margins it achieved in 2022.
The new saloon will tend more towards the Quattroporte end of the spectrum than the Maserati Ghibli and come with a lofty price to match, as Maserati moves away from targeting volume sales in the mainstream executive segment.
“We’re making the choice of not doing that,” Grasso said. “As a luxury brand, you want to choose what not to do, and then you choose what to do. This is not where I’m going to play. We are not for everybody. We are for those that are willing to pay a premium to have a unique performance and luxury experience.”
Grasso pointed to the Grecale as a good example of how to translate Maserati’s luxury credentials into a more accessible, volume-friendly package. He highlighted its driver-focused cockpit, rear leg room and attention to detail as differentiators from rivals.
Italian brands seem to have way more to loose than others in this transition to electric.
without their characterful engines, hopefully their interiors major on Italian style to elevate/differentiate them from the German competion.
They will probably make up for this by playing through the speakers. Hans Zimmer does sound track for BMW
Fully agree. Many Maserati-owners (and weve got quite many here in Switzerland) go for a Maserati because of the amazing sound. If its for the car only... sorry Italy, itll be tough out there.
If Maserati wants to get out of the midsize vehicle market, but to think that new ‘segment’ shattering Quattroporte (smaller) will attract midsize and full-size buyers, at a price of $150K makes no since! What I seems like they are saying, is that the new Quarttroporte will sit between the size of the EQE and the full size EQS, but cost as much as a top end EQS-AMG. I could see an EQS customer choosing to go for the styling of the Quarttro of the BEV, but I find it hard to see the EQE buyer spending more, but still getting less car.
That Autocar image looks like a stretched Granturismo. Which is no bad thing - it looks stunning. I can only hope the real thing looks like that. If it does, it won’t really matter what it sounds like, it will be a feast for the eyes instead!