New 2024 Dacia Duster signed off with enhanced off-road appeal

The design of the next-generation Dacia Duster has been signed off ahead of its launch in 2024, with a renewed focus on outdoor pursuits set to be central to its positioning.

The Romanian brand’s third-generation crossover will be reimagined with an enhanced focus on its credentials as an activity-focused proposition, to strengthen its competitive edge over newcomers like the chunky Jeep Avenger and Mini Aceman.

While the brand has yet to preview the third-generation Duster, hints from the firm’s head designer David Durand suggest it will embody Dacia’s longstanding ‘less is more’ design ethos, with the design team working to “remove unnecessary things to focus on things that are really important”.

Speaking to Autocar at the Paris motor show this week, Durand cited the new Dacia Manifesto concept as a good indicator of his team’s priorities for the next generation of production cars. He said that, although “the next Duster was already designed”, when the Manifesto was started (only a six-month project), “it's also good to think about what will happen next, even if it's not those stories yet.

“So the Manifesto shows the off-road spirit that's going to start becoming really prevalent.”

He added: “The Dacia brand was already producing perfect cars for outdoor activities. Which car is better to go out into the mountains and then start your hiking or mountain biking? Now we are really pushing on this outdoor feel, which was already ours but we didn’t think about it so much.

“We are developing accessories, everything that can help. Making Dacia the best brand to support those activities. Being a way to do things.”