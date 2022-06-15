New 2023 Polestar 3 to be quickly followed by coupe-style 4 SUV

The new Polestar 3 electric SUV will be followed onto market by a more rakish-roofed SUV-coupé, called the 4, to rival the Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback and Volkswagen ID 5.

Polestar has issued a new preview image that shows the new-for-2023 SUV duo from the rear. This is the third detailed preview image the firm has given of the 3 and shows the rear end completely undisguised, while the 4 remains sheeted - with only its distinctive wraparound rear light bar shining through.

The 4 will sit between the Polestar 2 saloon and 3 SUV in size. It will be launched in 2023 as an entry into what the firm calls "one of the most competitive market segments in terms of demand, performance and design". The 4 will be joined a year later by the new Polestar 5 grand tourer, which will make its dynamic debut in camouflage at next week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Last week, Polestar showed the 3 from the side - proving that this will be no mere adaptation of the firm's existing Polestar 2 saloon or its earlier Volvo-based 1 super-hybrid.

Familiar Polestar styling cues are present: the Y-shaped 'Thor's Hammer' LED headlights, yellow brake calipers, wraparound rear light bar and chunky side cladding, for example. But the new SUV's rakish silhouette is all-new - more closely related to the upcoming Polestar 5 grand tourer (revealed in design patents) than it is the 2.

A panoramic glass roof panel curves gently towards the rear, passing under a prominent rear spoiler - part of what looks to be a fairly extensive aero package, together with air-channelling vents at the leading edge of the bonnet, flush-fitting door handles and prominent rear haunches.

Aerodynamic efficiency will be crucial in taking the Polestar 3 to a targeted range of more than 370 miles, as will a "large battery" of unspecified capacity and an efficient dual-motor powertrain.