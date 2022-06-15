New 2023 Polestar 3 to be quickly followed by coupe-style 4 SUV

The new Polestar 3 electric SUV will be followed onto market by a more rakish-roofed SUV-coupé, called the 4, to rival the Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback and Volkswagen ID 5.
Polestar has issued a new preview image that shows the new-for-2023 SUV duo from the rear. This is the third detailed preview image the firm has given of the 3 and shows the rear end completely undisguised, while the 4 remains sheeted - with only its distinctive wraparound rear light bar shining through.
The 4 will sit between the Polestar 2 saloon and 3 SUV in size. It will be launched in 2023 as an entry into what the firm calls "one of the most competitive market segments in terms of demand, performance and design". The 4 will be joined a year later by the new Polestar 5 grand tourer, which will make its dynamic debut in camouflage at next week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Last week, Polestar showed the 3 from the side - proving that this will be no mere adaptation of the firm's existing Polestar 2 saloon or its earlier Volvo-based 1 super-hybrid.
Familiar Polestar styling cues are present: the Y-shaped 'Thor's Hammer' LED headlights, yellow brake calipers, wraparound rear light bar and chunky side cladding, for example. But the new SUV's rakish silhouette is all-new - more closely related to the upcoming Polestar 5 grand tourer (revealed in design patents) than it is the 2.
A panoramic glass roof panel curves gently towards the rear, passing under a prominent rear spoiler - part of what looks to be a fairly extensive aero package, together with air-channelling vents at the leading edge of the bonnet, flush-fitting door handles and prominent rear haunches.
Aerodynamic efficiency will be crucial in taking the Polestar 3 to a targeted range of more than 370 miles, as will a "large battery" of unspecified capacity and an efficient dual-motor powertrain.
Another day, and another addition to the £80..£90..£100K? luxury EV choices. Rich people sure are spoilt for choice.
Until they sell the bloody things in Volvo showrooms you can't get to test drive one in Scotland. Don't know if they service them in Volvo dealerships - if not then it's a trip from Aberdeen to England for that ... crazy. Also for some unknown reason they don't work with Apple phones, it like there's a lot of those about...
Doing their best not to sell them I'd say.
If you are in contact with your local Volvo dealer, they may be able to get one for you to test drive, and my local dealer service the Polestar 2, so I suspect they will service this as well, the Infotainment system is provided/powered by Google/Android, and the iPhone integration will be added apparently very soon, unlike some manufacturers - (VW) who shipped vehicles out without Apple or Android apps, or Porsche who until very recently only did Apple even though Android is by far the most popular platform worldwide.
Cheers! What's it been like to own? Model 3 been fabulous, only things I'd change would be a hatchback, and wipers onto the stalk instead of screen.
ID4, for example, comes with both as standard doesn't it