New 2023 Mini Electric hatch spotted winter testing

A prototype of the new Mini Electric has been spotted undergoing winter tests in Northern Europe ahead of an expected 2023 launch.
The car was photographed in the snow sporting a yellow, line-obscuring livery, with black wheel rims and an ‘electric test vehicle’ label on both sides and the rear of the car.
Despite the camouflage, the Mini's squat shape is clear to see, and the prototype appeared with a covered front end. The model’s new, revamped lights, a defining feature or the Fiat 500 rival, continue to hint at an extensive visual refresh for the model.
The highly-anticipated, all-electric model will be built in China on a new, dedicated platform as part of a joint venture with Great Wall Motors. It will launch alongside an Oxford-built petrol variant.
The model was officially previewed by Mini in November last year, wearing a different black and white chequered livery. The car is expected to spearhead the reform of the Mini line-up as the brand overhauls its production processes before making the switch to all-electric by the early 2030s.
Mini says that cars with “highly efficient petrol and diesel engines” will continue to serve “groups and regions” that aren’t ready to make the shift to pure-EV motoring.
The new three-door hatch is also likely to be joined by a five-door variant, although this hasn’t yet been confirmed. Mini’s 2023 three-door will pioneer an all-new interior design, which uses new technology to expand its personalisation options.
Details are unconfirmed, but Mini has said the instrument panel “will have surfaces acting as “canvases that can be tailored by the customer to suit their requirements”, essentially allowing the cabin to be redesigned at will.
The three-door hatch will arrive alongside a pair of all-new small cars developed in China. One of these is expected to be the ultracompact Minor supermini and the other a compact crossover positioned beneath the upsized Countryman.
The windscreen is more raked back, so maybe that helps with visually reducing the frontal bulk slightly, its difficult to tell with the camouflage. I was hoping for smaller light units front and back, and a simpler interior design, though I fear that will just mean everything on a touchscreen.
If you look closely at the door handles, they look very similar to the ones you get in the i4.
The hatchback will continue to be built at Oxford (which will also host production of the convertible variant, currently built by VDL Nedcar in the Netherlands, from 2025)
You mean post Brexit, production will be moving from Europe to the UK? I wouldn't hold my breath waiting on a remoaner passing comment on this news story. Ha ha ha.
Unbelievable, isn't it? I remember being told that if we voted to Leave the EU car plants like Nissan Sunderland would close down? Not only has that not happened, but Nissan have invested hundreds of millions into their Sunderland Plant since Brexit and now MINI are moving production for the convertible from the Netherlands to England. But it's all just one big disaster Brexit, isn't it?
If only it were that simple
Nissan have a magic money tree, the British Taxpayer tree. And very fruitful it is too. They'll keep harvesting that tree year after year. Remember British Leyland? Like that. Again.
Do your research.
To be correct, Nissan made it clear that tariffs would make the UK business unviable. As there are almost no tariffs then that doesn't apply.
Like all manufacturers, you either invest in EV or in 10 years, close. In this case, the decision to invest was made after the terms of leaving the EU were known. The question you need to answer is whether that would have been made earlier without Brexit, and if there had been tariffs whether the decision to invest would have been made at all, and the UK business run down on a model by model basis. You wouldn't just shut up shop with all the sunk cost you have in a huge manufacturing plant.
Profits on car manufacturing are low. You can of course increase your prices to cover tariffs if you are a brand like Rolls Royce where the demand is not so elastic to price, but in the mass market it is a killer if your costs go up by 10% and you try and increase your prices accordingly. Sales drop off and the proportion of fixed costs per vehicle goes up. You quickly end up back where you started. That's why large volumes count for so much in terms of profit.
BMW announced it is moving all production from Nedcar in-house. - Countryman will go to Germany. Convertible, which is quite low volume, will come to the UK. I expect you will find that the decision was made on grounds of the platform variant they will be built on.
BMW will use more of their own capacity and therefore will be more efficient as the fixed cost per vehicle will be reduced. By producing in-house they won't need to cover the additional cost of Nedcar's profit.