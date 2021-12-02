New 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: AMG E53 breaks cover

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class is due to land in 2023 with a range of all-electrified engines, and we've now had our first look at Mercedes-AMG's E53 sports saloon variant.

As with the current generation, AMG's version is differentiated by its bespoke grille, bigger brakes and sports exhaust – cues which will no doubt be carried over to the full-fat E63 – but the visual makeover is more subtle than the mechanical alterations will be.

Known internally under the codename W214, the new E-Class follows an evolutionary path, with development focused around refinements to its platform, electric architecture and engines. Its electric architecture is being heavily upgraded to support new functions that include level three autonomous driving potential in countries where it is permitted, together with 5G connectivity that allows high-speed over-the-air software updates for the first time.

With the new Mercedes-Benz EQE offering electric drivelines when it goes on sale in the UK early next year, the 2023 E-Class will stick with electrified versions of today’s four- and six-cylinder engines.

Officials have hinted that the existing twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 in the E63 will no longer be offered, which means the E53 seen here will no doubt go the same way. As in the smaller C63, due out in 2022, its place will be taken by a highly strung turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder, the M139, with plug-in hybrid assistance for a total output of up to 600bhp.

The existing M254 four-cylinder petrol and OM654 four-cylinder diesel units will be offered exclusively with an integrated starter-generator and 48V electrical system as well as changes to their exhaust system that allows them to meet upcoming EU7 emission regulations.

The turbocharged 2.9-litre in-line six-cylinder M256 petrol and turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder OM656 diesel units are planned to receive similar upgrades and will be offered with both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid functionality with up to 435bhp and 330bhp respectively.