New 2023 Maserati Granturismo EV: best look at electric GT

The next-generation Maserati Granturismo took centre stage at an event to mark the Italian firm's new partnership with Rokit Venturi racing in the Formula E electric single-seater championship.

The electric GT, expected to arrive imminently, appeared in its now familiar light camouflage, but it is evident that the styling will be subtly evolved compared to the current car, rather than radically reinvented.

The electric Granturismo Folgore was previously spotted lapping a private test facility in Italy last year. It was then pictured with quad rear exhausts, indicating that it was a petrol-powered version.

The official 'spy shots' for the ICE model were released by Maserati itself and showed how the Ferrari Roma rival's design will subtly evolve.

Modena remains tight-lipped on what lies under the bonnet, but the new Nettuno V6, as fitted to the MC20 supercar, and the Ferrari-derived V8 used by the Quattroporte are likely choices.

The Granturismo is also set to follow the Ghibli and Levante in adopting a hybrid option, but its positioning makes their mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine an unlikely fit.

The new images confirm the Granturismo will retain the sleek silhouette of its predecessor, as well as its name. It looks to bear a resemblance to the long-awaited Alfieri, which was revealed as a concept as long ago as 2016.

The pictures follow the release of a clip (below), last year, in which Maserati previewed the sound of its first electric powertrain, which will be fitted to the 2022 Granturismo.

The music is changing.We are testing our first 100% electric engine, fully developed by our #MaseratiInnovationLab.#MaseratiMMXXI — Maserati (@Maserati_HQ) January 23, 2020

Technical details remain unconfirmed, but the electric variant will no doubt be the quickest and most potent in the Granturismo line-up.

Maserati says that it's working to ensure the EV's powertrain has “a distinctive sound, already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines”. It's not yet clear how this will be achieved, but it's unlikely that the firm will artificially recreate the noise of its V6 or V8 engines.

The testing is taking place at private facilities and on surrounding roads, meaning camouflaged prototypes will likely soon be seen in public, giving more clues as to what to expect of the new car.