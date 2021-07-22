BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2023 Maserati Granturismo EV: best look at electric GT

Reborn super-GT officially previewed as firm confirms Formula E partnership with Rokit Venturi
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
8 April 2022

The next-generation Maserati Granturismo took centre stage at an event to mark the Italian firm's new partnership with Rokit Venturi racing in the Formula E electric single-seater championship.

The electric GT, expected to arrive imminently, appeared in its now familiar light camouflage, but it is evident that the styling will be subtly evolved compared to the current car, rather than radically reinvented. 

The electric Granturismo Folgore was previously spotted lapping a private test facility in Italy last year. It was then pictured with quad rear exhausts, indicating that it was a petrol-powered version.

The official 'spy shots' for the ICE model were released by Maserati itself and showed how the Ferrari Roma rival's design will subtly evolve. 

Modena remains tight-lipped on what lies under the bonnet, but the new Nettuno V6, as fitted to the MC20 supercar, and the Ferrari-derived V8 used by the Quattroporte are likely choices.

The Granturismo is also set to follow the Ghibli and Levante in adopting a hybrid option, but its positioning makes their mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine an unlikely fit.

The new images confirm the Granturismo will retain the sleek silhouette of its predecessor, as well as its name. It looks to bear a resemblance to the long-awaited Alfieri, which was revealed as a concept as long ago as 2016. 

The pictures follow the release of a clip (below), last year, in which Maserati previewed the sound of its first electric powertrain, which will be fitted to the 2022 Granturismo. 

 

Technical details remain unconfirmed, but the electric variant will no doubt be the quickest and most potent in the Granturismo line-up. 

Maserati says that it's working to ensure the EV's powertrain has “a distinctive sound, already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines”. It's not yet clear how this will be achieved, but it's unlikely that the firm will artificially recreate the noise of its V6 or V8 engines. 

The testing is taking place at private facilities and on surrounding roads, meaning camouflaged prototypes will likely soon be seen in public, giving more clues as to what to expect of the new car. 

The announcement followed September’s confirmation that Maserati is to extensively upgrade its Turin production facility and launch a wave of new models and, more recently, the unveilings of the Ghibli and Levante mild hybrids and the Levante SUV. 

Comments
13
275not599 12 June 2021
Based on the video the sound is just a high pitched whine that rises with speed. We have the tech to switch to Puccini on the autostrada or the ride of the goddamn Valkyries on the autobahn but frankly you are flogging a dead horse. EVs can do many things but sounding good ain't one of them so Stellantis should just forget it and instead work on improvable weak points of EVs such as weight, energy density range and charging infrastructure.
Andrew1 11 June 2021
@jameshobiecat
Hardly anyone buys these sort of cars to drive them from London to French riviera, in one day.
michael knight 11 June 2021
It was the same when steam gave way to petrol.
We'll look back at this era in 50 years and think what dinosaurs we were driving around in.

