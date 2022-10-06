New 2023 Honda Prologue is first EV from GM partnership

Honda has revealed the exterior design of the Honda Prologue electric SUV, the first model to come from its joint venture with American giant General Motors.

The Prologue will go on sale in 2024 in North America, sharing GM’s Ultium platform with the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer and GMC Hummer.

Honda’s Los Angeles-based design team focused on a “neo-rugged” ethos to “create a modern and fresh SUV”.

The Prologue has a wheelbase 203mm longer and 127mm wider than that of the new Honda CR-V, while featuring 21in wheels and a front end with a large black bar inspired by the Honda E electric city car.

At the rear, the Honda logo makes way for the full brand name, also gaining the firm’s ‘e:’ series badging.

Inside, meanwhile, an 11in digital instrument display is joined by an 11.3in central infotainment touchscreen.

The Prologue will offer an exclusive paint finish, North Shore Pearl, inspired by “the natural beauty and colours near Lake Tahoe in California”. The interior draws inspiration from mountain snow.

"Our goal was to create a clean harmony based on a rugged SUV image by co-ordinating the colors and materials to express neo-rugged design styling that’s familiar to our customers and uniquely Honda," said Masaki Sumimoto, design lead for the Prologue’s colour, materials and finish.

The Prologue will be a key model in the US for Honda, as the country will phase out new diesel cars by 2025 and new petrol cars by 2030.

Powertrain details haven't yet been announced, but they will likely match those of the Blazer, which gets up to 320 miles of range and a maximum charging rate of up to 190kW.

"We aren't going to wait until 2024 to attract EV buyers, because we see a natural progression for a CR-V customer to the Prologue with its slightly larger size, larger interior and capable handling," said Gary Robinson, vice-president for automobile planning and strategy at Honda US.

"We will support that transition now by putting smart strategies in place with the CR-V hybrid that will enable our customers to transition to an EV."