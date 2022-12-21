New 2023 Dacia Jogger Hybrid goes on sale priced from £22,595

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for the Dacia Jogger Hybrid, the Romanian firm’s first electrified model in the UK.

Orders for the MPV are being taken now before deliveries begin in the second quarter of this year.

Entering the market as the cheapest hybrid on sale in the UK, the Jogger Hybrid starts at £22,595.

The two specification levels available are Expression and Extreme SE, both of which are offered with a new Shadow Grey exterior paint colour.

A 7.0in digital instrument cluster as standard is exclusive to Hybrid models, presenting charging information and range details.

As standard, the entry-level Expression model features a reversing camera, cruise control, parking sensors, blindspot warning, keyless entry, heated electric door mirrors, automatic air conditioning and automatic wipers.

The Extreme SE adds a central 8.0in media display with sat-nav, a DAB radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with 16in black alloy wheels, heated front seats and sliding tray tables.

Under the bonnet of the Jogger Hybrid sits the same electrically assisted 1.6-litre petrol engine that drives the Renault Clio E-Tech and Renault Captur E-Tech.

Power is rated at 140bhp and 184lb ft, the petrol engine's output supplemented by two electric motors – a smaller one used as a starter-generator and the other effectively a beefed-up alternator.

As a result of its new hybrid technology, the Jogger Hybrid can travel from 0-62mph in around 10.1sec, with an official WLTP economy figure of 56.5mpg. Its CO2 emissions, meanwhile, are rated at 112g/km.

The combined output is sent to the front axle through an automatic gearbox with two ratios for the electric motor and four for the petrol engine.

Both electric motors are charged via recaptured energy stored in a small, 1.2kWh battery that can also be used to make electric-only running possible for "80% of urban journeys", Dacia says.

In city driving, the firm says the Jogger Hybrid is 40% more fuel-efficient than the ICE variant, and it can boast a WLTP-certified touring range of more than 560 miles.

The Jogger Hybrid also benefits from regenerative braking. Dacia says this combined with “high energy recovery” of the 1.2 kWh battery allows the car to remain in electric-only mode for 80% of each journey on urban roads, saving 40% on fuel.

Carrying capacity, meanwhile, is unhindered by the electrified underpinnings, with the battery housed in the spare-wheel compartment.