New 2023 Dacia Jogger Hybrid goes on sale priced from £22,595

Seven-seater is one of UK's cheapest hybrids and offers greater efficiency and practicality than supermini rivals
21 December 2022

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for the Dacia Jogger Hybrid, the Romanian firm’s first electrified model in the UK.

Orders for the MPV are being taken now before deliveries begin in the second quarter of this year.

Entering the market as the cheapest hybrid on sale in the UK, the Jogger Hybrid starts at £22,595. 

The two specification levels available are Expression and Extreme SE, both of which are offered with a new Shadow Grey exterior paint colour. 

A 7.0in digital instrument cluster as standard is exclusive to Hybrid models, presenting charging information and range details.

As standard, the entry-level Expression model features a reversing camera, cruise control, parking sensors, blindspot warning, keyless entry, heated electric door mirrors, automatic air conditioning and automatic wipers. 

The Extreme SE adds a central 8.0in media display with sat-nav, a DAB radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with 16in black alloy wheels, heated front seats and sliding tray tables.

Under the bonnet of the Jogger Hybrid sits the same electrically assisted 1.6-litre petrol engine that drives the Renault Clio E-Tech and Renault Captur E-Tech.

Power is rated at 140bhp and 184lb ft, the petrol engine's output supplemented by two electric motors – a smaller one used as a starter-generator and the other effectively a beefed-up alternator. 

As a result of its new hybrid technology, the Jogger Hybrid can travel from 0-62mph in around 10.1sec, with an official WLTP economy figure of 56.5mpg. Its CO2 emissions, meanwhile, are rated at 112g/km. 

The combined output is sent to the front axle through an automatic gearbox with two ratios for the electric motor and four for the petrol engine. 

Both electric motors are charged via recaptured energy stored in a small, 1.2kWh battery that can also be used to make electric-only running possible for "80% of urban journeys", Dacia says. 

In city driving, the firm says the Jogger Hybrid is 40% more fuel-efficient than the ICE variant, and it can boast a WLTP-certified touring range of more than 560 miles. 

The Jogger Hybrid also benefits from regenerative braking. Dacia says this combined with “high energy recovery” of the 1.2 kWh battery allows the car to remain in electric-only mode for 80% of each journey on urban roads, saving 40% on fuel. 

Carrying capacity, meanwhile, is unhindered by the electrified underpinnings, with the battery housed in the spare-wheel compartment. 

Dacia Jogger

MPV and SUV tropes fuse with a compact seven-seater of likeably humble aspect

Dacia has previously confirmed to Autocar that there are no plans for a plug-in hybrid version of the Jogger at this stage, although the flexibility of the platform means that one could be offered in the future. 

The Jogger will be the first electrically assisted Dacia model to hit the UK, but the firm already sells the popular Dacia Spring in mainland Europe.

As exclusively reported by Autocar, the electric city car – one of Europe's cheapest EVs, priced at the equivalent of £10,630 – is still on the cards for a UK release, but not before 2024.

Dacia Jogger
Dacia will go all-electric in Europe from 2030.

The Jogger Hybrid is also one of the cheapest hybrids on sale, with only the Clio (£21,695), Honda Jazz (£21,295) and Toyota Yaris (£22,110) undercutting the MPV on price.

gavsmit 22 December 2022

Despite the shocking price hikes for the Jogger that happened shortly after launch, nothing new can touch it for what it provides at that price. I'm seriously tempted.

But is it going to be reliable, and not just in that customer-with-misguided-brand-loyalty way (i.e. I know many Renault owners that say their cars haven't broken down but keep quiet about other things going wrong that have inconvenienced them or cost them a fortune for repairs).   

That said, I bought a new Mazda expecting reliability and excellent customer service and got neither.

 

giulivo 22 December 2022
The 1.6 HEV and PHEV in the Captur and Mégane struggles to go up hills or mountains when loaded; that battery, when empty, really becomes a liability and the wheezy 1.6 can't cope. I wish they would hybridize the 1.5 DCi instead. I would love that, especially as a PHEV.
giulivo 22 December 2022
I know it's really light for a seven seater; however, I know that the Captur and Mégane struggle to climb up hills and mountains, both as HEV and PHEV. Once empty, the battery really becomes a liability, and the wheezy 1.6 just can't cope. They should hybridize the 1.5 Diesel instead, I would love it.

