BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Volkswagen ID Buzz shows off production design
UP NEXT
Health check: 'These are different times' says Ford UK boss

New 2022 Volkswagen ID Buzz shows off production design

First images emerge of launch-specification commercial EV ahead of unveiling next year
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
28 June 2021

Volkswagen's retro-styled ID Buzz electric van is being readied for a launch in 2022, and we've had our first look at its production styling, courtesy of a minimally camouflaged prototype.

Previous test mules have worn modified Transporter body shells, but as the reveal date nears, a prototype has been spotted wearing a design that's more faithful to the original concept shown in 2017.

The ID Buzz is the first commercial vehicle to use Volkswagen's modular MEB architecture. It will also gain a passenger-carrying 'Microbus' variant, which will serve as a replacement to the 11-year-old Touran MPV and as an electric alternative to the new Multivan

The prototype seen here goes without some of the concept's more overtly heritage-inspired design cues, with its steel wheels and all-white paint scheme, but it's expected that passenger versions will be available with two-tone liveries and design cues that nod to the old Type 1 Microbus. 

Volkswagen designer Frank Welsch told Autocar last year: “MPVs aren't over, although demand is going down a little bit. They need better design now. This is why the ID Buzz is quite emotional in design.”

Some of the concept's more outlandish styling elements, it appears, have been toned down. The crescent-shaped LED headlights have evolved into more conventional clusters and the windowline is less dramatically curved, for example. But the overall silhouette remains familiar and is substantially differentiated from the conventionally fuelled Multivan. 

The ID Buzz is like to offer the same array of batteries and drivetrain configurations as the related ID 4 SUV, ranging in output from 148bhp to 201bhp, with the potential for a sportier 295bhp four-wheel-drive variant at the top end. 

Notably, the ID Buzz will play a crucial role in bringing Volkswagen's self-driving technology - supplied by Argo AI - to market. From launch, it's set to be equipped with an array of Level 3 autonomous functions, but Volkswagen plans to roll out Level 4 capability shortly after. 

Volkswagen Group subsidiary Moia has already confirmed that it will be the first company to make use of the self-driving ID Buzz as part of its ride-pooling service in 2025. 

READ MORE

Volkswagen ID Buzz to begin imminent self-driving trials​

New 2022 Volkswagen Multivan: Caravelle successor gets PHEV

View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q4 E Tron Sportback 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 Sportback Edition 1 2021 UK review

2 Mercedes C Class Estate 2021 UK LHD FD hero side

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Estate 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK review

1 Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK FD hero front

Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Yaris Cross 2021 UK LHD preprod drive hero front

Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 VW ID 3 2021 road test review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3

How far does a car with the force of Volkswagen behind it move the needle on EV ownership?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q4 E Tron Sportback 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 Sportback Edition 1 2021 UK review

2 Mercedes C Class Estate 2021 UK LHD FD hero side

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Estate 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK review

1 Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK FD hero front

Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Yaris Cross 2021 UK LHD preprod drive hero front

Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid 2021 UK review

View all latest drives