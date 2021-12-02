BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross confirmed for UK
UP NEXT
Toyota GR86 on sale for just two years due to emissions rules

New 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross confirmed for UK

Electrified Nissan Qashqai rival due in autumn next year to sit between C-HR and RAV4
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
2 December 2021

It has now been confirmed that the new Toyota Corolla Cross will go on sale in Europe and UK deliveries will start next autumn. 

It completes the maker’s SUV line-up, sitting between the C-HR and RAV4, as a mid-sized SUV aimed at active families. 

The European-spec car is almost identical to the US-market version, which was launched last year, but the car revealed today gets a unique headlight and tail-light cluster design, double trapezoid front grille and flared wings as a means of differentiation.

Related articles

The Nissan Qashqai rival sits on the TNGA-C mid-sized platform, which it shares with the Prius, C-HR and Corolla, and measures 4460mm long, 1825mm wide and 1620mm tall.

It receives Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid powertrain, which promises greater efficiency and more torque. The updated system, in front-wheel-drive form, uses a four-cylinder 2.0-litre petrol and electric motor for a combined output of 196bhp, and a 0-62mph sprint time of 8.1sec. The four-wheel-drive version adds a second, 41bhp EV motor on the rear axle, but Toyota is yet to confirm performance figures.

Improved efficiency is achieved by reduced friction, improved lubrication and an uprated motor. Using the latest lithium ion batteries, the battery pack is more powerful and 40% lighter than before.

Referring to its drivability, Toyota claims the system is more linear and controllable under acceleration while vehicle speed better matches engine revolutions to “provide a more intuitive and natural driving experience”.

The model gets a Europe-specific dashboard layout, including a new 12.3in digital cockpit and 10.5in touchscreen infotainment system, which features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

It also has the maker’s latest Toyota Safety Sense package, which offers a host of driver assistance systems such as a pre-collision system that slows acceleration at low speeds and cut-in traffic assist. Over-the-air updates will keep existing functions up to date and add new ones over the car’s life.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Corolla hybrid hatchback 2019 road test review - hero front

Toyota Corolla

Toyota's new British built hatchback sees the world’s best-selling nameplate return as a rebranded hybrid hatchback

Read our review
Back to top

The Corolla Cross goes on sale in spring 2022, ahead of deliveries in the autumn. Pricing has not yet been announced but is likely to be just under £30,000 to position it between C-HR and RAV4 pricing.

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Corolla 1.8 Vvt-i Hybrid Design 5dr Cvt
2018
£16,595
16,700miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£16,750
13,982miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£16,995
7,490miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Design 5dr
2019
£17,995
10,361miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£18,780
5,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Design 5dr
2020
£18,799
15,103miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Vvt-i Hybrid Icon Tech 5dr Cvt
2019
£18,995
50,531miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Vvt-i Hybrid Icon Tech 5dr Cvt
2019
£19,200
61,569miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Vvt-i Hybrid Icon 5dr Cvt
2019
£19,445
36,000miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
scotty5 2 December 2021

Corolla Cross? Well it certainly doesn't look happy.

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives