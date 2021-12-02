New 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross confirmed for UK

It has now been confirmed that the new Toyota Corolla Cross will go on sale in Europe and UK deliveries will start next autumn.

It completes the maker’s SUV line-up, sitting between the C-HR and RAV4, as a mid-sized SUV aimed at active families.

The European-spec car is almost identical to the US-market version, which was launched last year, but the car revealed today gets a unique headlight and tail-light cluster design, double trapezoid front grille and flared wings as a means of differentiation.

The Nissan Qashqai rival sits on the TNGA-C mid-sized platform, which it shares with the Prius, C-HR and Corolla, and measures 4460mm long, 1825mm wide and 1620mm tall.

It receives Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid powertrain, which promises greater efficiency and more torque. The updated system, in front-wheel-drive form, uses a four-cylinder 2.0-litre petrol and electric motor for a combined output of 196bhp, and a 0-62mph sprint time of 8.1sec. The four-wheel-drive version adds a second, 41bhp EV motor on the rear axle, but Toyota is yet to confirm performance figures.

Improved efficiency is achieved by reduced friction, improved lubrication and an uprated motor. Using the latest lithium ion batteries, the battery pack is more powerful and 40% lighter than before.

Referring to its drivability, Toyota claims the system is more linear and controllable under acceleration while vehicle speed better matches engine revolutions to “provide a more intuitive and natural driving experience”.

The model gets a Europe-specific dashboard layout, including a new 12.3in digital cockpit and 10.5in touchscreen infotainment system, which features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

It also has the maker’s latest Toyota Safety Sense package, which offers a host of driver assistance systems such as a pre-collision system that slows acceleration at low speeds and cut-in traffic assist. Over-the-air updates will keep existing functions up to date and add new ones over the car’s life.