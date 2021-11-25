New 2022 Suzuki SX4 S-Cross revealed, priced from £24,999

Suzuki has revealed the new SX4 S-Cross with a fresh design, mild-hybrid engine technology and a higher level of standard equipment.

The Japanese firm’s soft-roader enters its second generation with a bulkier design featuring smoother lines and larger wheel arches. It has a new front end with a raised bonnet line and a piano-black grille, plus an integrated rear spoiler and roof rails.

Suzuki says the new design means the SX4 S-Cross now has a more spacious and versatile interior, as well as improved safety.

Power comes from a 127bhp turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system - an uprated version of that used on the Ignis and Swift.

The SX4 S-Cross is capable of a 0-62mph time of 9.5sec (10.2sec for four-wheel-drive models) and a top speed of 121mph.

Top-rung models are equipped with Suzuki’s Allgrip 4WD system with four selectable modes as standard, while the six-speed manual gearbox can be upgraded to a six-speed automatic.

Two specification levels will be available: Motion, at £24,999, and Ultra, at £29,799.

Motion models feature 17in alloy wheels, a 7.0in infotainment touchscreen, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and dual-zone climate control as standard.

Several driver-assistance systems are also included as standard, including traffic-sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, blindspot monitoring and front and rear parking sensors.

Ultra models gain a 9.0in touchscreen, sat-nav, leather seat upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and a 360deg parking camera.

Buyers can choose from six exterior paint colours: Solid White, Metallic Titan Dark Grey, Energetic Red, Sphere Blue, Cosmic Black and Silky Silver.

Suzuki claims a CO2 emissions output of 120g/km and a lower monthly fuel cost than most rivals, including the Citroën C5 Aircross, Peugeot 3008 and Seat Ateca.

“We developed the new S-Cross as a C-segment SUV that meets the needs of owners’ various life stages,” said chief engineer Shigeru Aoyama.

“The popularity of SUVs with advanced designs and functionality is growing around the world, and the new S-Cross answers these needs at a higher level through a package featuring powerful and bold design, fuel efficiency, power, four-wheel drive and latest safety specification.