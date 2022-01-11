New 2022 Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe previewed as reveal nears

Skoda will reveal the long-promised coupé version of its Enyaq iV electric SUV on 31 January.

The Enyaq Coupé iV, previewed in a realistic official design sketch, is effectively Skoda's version of the Volkswagen ID 5, which is itself a rakish-roofed variant of the Volkswagen ID 4. The new image reveals that, as well as the sloping roofline, the Coupé will be marked out by a bespoke, more aggressive front bumper.

Skoda claims a drag coefficient of 0.234 for its new coupé-SUV, which is said to be the best in its class and makes the new model "particularly efficient to drive".

The Enyaq Coupé is likely to be available with the same batteries as the standard car, and Skoda says the enhanced aero will see the maximum range raised slightly over 333 miles from the largest, 77kWh battery pack. A smaller-capacity 58kWh battery is expected to net a range of around 260 miles.

Skoda has not confirmed whether it will offer the same variety of powertrain layouts in the coupé version. The standard Enyaq can be had with either a 177bhp or 201bhp rear-mounted motor, or with a motor on each axle for a combined output of 262bhp.

The firm has yet to reveal the 296bhp Enyaq vRS – which will be closely related to the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX – but could make the trim available first on the Enyaq Coupé.

Aside from the altered silhouette and revised front end, the Enyaq Coupé will be identical to the straight-backed SUV, inside and out. A preview video reveals it will share its light-up front grille with the current car, and the interior – "inspired by modern living environments" – will be finished with a similar emphasis on sustainability.

Skoda has yet to hint at how much the Enyaq Coupé will cost, but its style-led billing will probably incur a slight premium over the standard car, which starts at £34,850.