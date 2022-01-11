BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe previewed as reveal nears
UP NEXT
Volvo confirms saloons and estates to remain part of line-up

New 2022 Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe previewed as reveal nears

Coupe version of electric SUV, to be revealed on 31 January, is claimed to have best drag coefficient in its class
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
11 January 2022

Skoda will reveal the long-promised coupé version of its Enyaq iV electric SUV on 31 January.

The Enyaq Coupé iV, previewed in a realistic official design sketch, is effectively Skoda's version of the Volkswagen ID 5, which is itself a rakish-roofed variant of the Volkswagen ID 4. The new image reveals that, as well as the sloping roofline, the Coupé will be marked out by a bespoke, more aggressive front bumper.

Skoda claims a drag coefficient of 0.234 for its new coupé-SUV, which is said to be the best in its class and makes the new model "particularly efficient to drive". 

Related articles

The Enyaq Coupé is likely to be available with the same batteries as the standard car, and Skoda says the enhanced aero will see the maximum range raised slightly over 333 miles from the largest, 77kWh battery pack. A smaller-capacity 58kWh battery is expected to net a range of around 260 miles. 

Skoda has not confirmed whether it will offer the same variety of powertrain layouts in the coupé version. The standard Enyaq can be had with either a 177bhp or 201bhp rear-mounted motor, or with a motor on each axle for a combined output of 262bhp.

The firm has yet to reveal the 296bhp Enyaq vRS – which will be closely related to the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX – but could make the trim available first on the Enyaq Coupé.

Aside from the altered silhouette and revised front end, the Enyaq Coupé will be identical to the straight-backed SUV, inside and out. A preview video reveals it will share its light-up front grille with the current car, and the interior – "inspired by modern living environments" – will be finished with a similar emphasis on sustainability. 

Skoda has yet to hint at how much the Enyaq Coupé will cost, but its style-led billing will probably incur a slight premium over the standard car, which starts at £34,850.  

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Suite Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£37,000
6,541miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Suite Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£37,295
5,851miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Suite Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£37,490
6,498miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Suite Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£37,995
5,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Loft Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£38,745
6,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Loft Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£38,750
3,255miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Loft Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£38,995
6,400miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Suite Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£39,990
3,685miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Suite Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£42,000
4,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
si73 11 January 2022
In the pics it looks ok, the shape is quite nice, like the Renault arkana though, it just looks like a fastback hatchback, as opposed to a coupe, that has been jacked up off the ground.
scotty5 15 December 2021

With the Gov grant having been reduced from a max £35k to £32k list price, Skoda will likely do one of two things - reduce the price to £31,999 or increase it. I'd suggest the latter. It's almost certain they won't leave it at just under the old threshold.

The car you see in Autocar's rendition will be nearer the £50k mark if not more.   

Peter Cavellini 15 December 2021

Looks like a 4 series GT?, not the fault, must be hard to turn out something completely different.

Latest Drives

1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

View all latest drives