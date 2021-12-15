BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe to be revealed on 31 January
UP NEXT
Peugeot reveals e-Expert Hydrogen as first fuel-cell vehicle

New 2022 Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe to be revealed on 31 January

Rakish-roofed version of Skoda's electric SUV is claimed to have best drag coefficient in its class
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
15 December 2021

Skoda will reveal the long-promised coupé version of its Enyaq iV electric SUV on 31 January.

The Enyaq Coupé iV is effectively Skoda's version of the Volkswagen ID 5, which is itself a rakish-roofed variant of the Volkswagen ID 4

Skoda claims a drag coefficient of 0.234 for its new coupé-SUV, which is said to be the best in its class and makes the new model "particularly efficient to drive". 

Related articles

The Enyaq Coupé is likely to be available with the same batteries as the standard car, and the enhanced aero could see the maximum range raised slightly over 333 miles from the largest, 77kWh battery pack. A smaller-capacity 58kWh battery is expected to net a range of around 260 miles. 

Skoda has yet to confirm whether it will offer the same variety of powertrain layouts in the coupé version. The standard Enyaq can be had with either a 177bhp or 201bhp rear-mounted motor, or with a motor on each axle for a combined output of 262bhp.

The firm has yet to reveal the 296bhp Enyaq vRS – which will be closely related to the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX – but could make the trim available first on the Enyaq Coupé.

Aside from the altered silhouette, the Enyaq Coupé will be identical to the straight-backed SUV, inside and out. A preview video reveals it will share its light-up front grille with the current car, and the interior – "inspired by modern living environments" – will be finished with a similar emphasis on sustainability. 

Skoda has yet to hint at how much the Enyaq Coupé will cost, but its style-led billing will probably incur a slight premium over the standard car, which starts at £34,850.  

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Loft Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£37,999
8,235miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Loft Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£38,995
6,400miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Suite Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£39,000
5,547miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Loft Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£39,495
6,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 150kw 80 Ecosuite 82kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£41,795
2,680miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Suite Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£42,000
4,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Loft Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£42,000
5,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Ecosuite 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£44,990
2,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Enyaq 132kw 60 Suite Nav 62kwh 5dr Auto
2021
£44,999
1,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review
1 BMW iX xDrive40 2021 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
lambo58 15 December 2021

Yummy, good looking car

 

FastRenaultFan 15 December 2021
About time Skoda got a sporty varient. They have been trying for years but of course there master's at VW never let them for fear it would be more successful than the VW or Audi equivalent.
Skoda need this to keep interest in the Enyaq as it has kind of died down now that Hyundai and Kia have better electric cars out.

Latest Drives

1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review
1 BMW iX xDrive40 2021 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives