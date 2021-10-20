New 2022 Range Rover teased ahead of reveal

Land Rover has teased the next-generation Range Rover with a blurry teaser image ahead of the reveal of the premium SUV next week.

The fifth-generation of the firm's range-topping model will be revealed online next Tuesday evening (26 October), and the two new teaser images hint at an evolutionary design.

One image shows a blurry side profile that confrirms the Range Rover will retain its classic styling profile, while a close-up of the car's grille also hints at the revised styling.

Jaguar Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern has promised that the new model will be a “vehicle with peerless character”. He added that it “doesn’t follow fashion or trend but, by a modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution, it is quite simply the most desirable Range Rover ever created”.

While these are the first official images, prototype versions of the new Range Rover have been spotted testing numerous times in the past few months, including both long wheelbase and performance models. While all those machines have been in camouflage livery, they have shown the evolutionary styling of the model, with pictures taking of the interior suggesting it will gain the latest version of Jaguar Land Rover's Pivo Pro entertainment system.

The BMW X7 rival is the first Range Rover on Jaguar Land Rover’s new MLA architecture and has previously been spied testing in both standard- and long-wheelbase forms. It will also feature rear-wheel steering on certain models.

The new platform will allow for internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and full-electric powertrains. The new model is set to be the first Range Rover to be offered as a full battery-electric vehicle.

The full electric version won't arrive for several years, but a range-topping V8 performance version – likely using a BMW-derived 4.4-litre turbocharged unit – has been spotted testing.

The current fourth-generation Range Rover has been on sale since 2012.