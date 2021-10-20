BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 Range Rover teased ahead of reveal
New 2022 Range Rover teased ahead of reveal

Blurred image is first official look at new premium SUV ahead of 26 October unveiling
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
20 October 2021

Land Rover has teased the next-generation Range Rover with a blurry teaser image ahead of the reveal of the premium SUV next week.

The fifth-generation of the firm's range-topping model will be revealed online next Tuesday evening (26 October), and the two new teaser images hint at an evolutionary design.

One image shows a blurry side profile that confrirms the Range Rover will retain its classic styling profile, while a close-up of the car's grille also hints at the revised styling.

Jaguar Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern has promised that the new model will be a “vehicle with peerless character”. He added that it “doesn’t follow fashion or trend but, by a modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution, it is quite simply the most desirable Range Rover ever created”.

While these are the first official images, prototype versions of the new Range Rover have been spotted testing numerous times in the past few months, including both long wheelbase and performance models. While all those machines have been in camouflage livery, they have shown the evolutionary styling of the model, with pictures taking of the interior suggesting it will gain the latest version of Jaguar Land Rover's Pivo Pro entertainment system.

The BMW X7 rival is the first Range Rover on Jaguar Land Rover’s new MLA architecture and has previously been spied testing in both standard- and long-wheelbase forms. It will also feature rear-wheel steering on certain models.

The new platform will allow for internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and full-electric powertrains. The new model is set to be the first Range Rover to be offered as a full battery-electric vehicle.

The full electric version won't arrive for several years, but a range-topping V8 performance version – likely using a BMW-derived 4.4-litre turbocharged unit – has been spotted testing. 

The current fourth-generation Range Rover has been on sale since 2012.

Bob Cholmondeley 20 October 2021

The new car will look just like the outgoing model. Just like the Germans...

JCarter 20 October 2021

Oh look it's an evolution what a surprise for the JLR critics, anyone would think only the germans can evolve a design slowly with each generation when it's a success, how dare they!

LucyP 20 October 2021

The design of the current Range Rover is fine and it has sold extremely well. It took sales away from Rolls Royce and Bentley sufficiently so that they had to make their own rivals. They are right to do a Porsche with 911 and just evolve it. 

Redesigning is not where the money needed to be spent. Hopefully they have spent most of it on sorting out the reliability, because it was just about the most unreliable vehicle on sale. You could spend £90k on a Range Rover and £9k on a Dacia and after 3 years have less faults with the Dacia, than 3 days with the Range Rover.

They need to have installed the latest tech from the Velar and updated that a little and introduce the new BMW powertrain to replace the ancient and uncompetitive V8. They also need to launch a fully electric version. They have the know-how from the I-Pace.

 

JCarter 20 October 2021

Given how relativelty simple a Dacia is you could say that you will have less faults than in most high end complex cars from any manufacturers right? Does a Dacia suffer from poor build like a Tesla, bore scoring and IMS failures like some generations of 911, need software updates like the VW ID range?

