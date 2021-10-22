New 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL to be revealed today

Mercedes-AMG will fully reveal the new SL roadster later today, following the model’s official interior preview back in July.

Mercedes-AMG has also confirmed the model will be equipped with all-wheel drive for the first time. The firm revealed the model’s interior less than a month after a partially disguised prototype was spotted testing ahead of the car’s launch later this year.

The interior design takes its inspiration from the AMG GT and GT 4-Door Coupé, according to Mercedes, but here the centre console is dominated by an 11.9in touchscreen. The company said the portrait orientation is better for navigation, and the entire screen can be tilted electronically to give drivers the best possible view.

Running the brand’s MBUX infotainment system, the 12.3in instrument display is fully digital, and drivers can customise the menus to suit their individual preferences. Mercedes claimed the screen “is not designed to be free-standing but integrated into a high-tech visor” that prevents glare caused by sunlight.

There is also an optional head-up display that can show the car’s surroundings in 3D.

The AMG SL adopts a 2+2 seating layout for the first time since the Mercedes SL R129 model from 1989. The rear seats are suitable for children, and when they are not in use, Mercedes says a draught stopper can prevent unwanted airflow around the driver and front passenger.

In keeping with the car’s sporty yet comfortable brief, Mercedes has paid close attention to the interior finish. Buyers can choose from single- or two-tone nappa leather, which can be combined with a variety of stitching colours. Burmester speakers are integrated into the doors, and 64-colour ambient lighting allows drivers to adjust the mood of the cabin.

"The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG SL pampers driver and passengers with sophisticated luxury,” said Philipp Schiemer, Mercedes’ chairman of the board of management. “The new SL combines the highest levels of comfort and quality in its interior, coupled with just the right amount of sportiness. The high-quality combination of analogue world and state-of-the-art digital equipment makes one thing clear: the new SL is the rebirth of an icon for the modern era.”